Suzuki Across: Across the board, it works

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Across takes an uncomplicated approach to SUV motoring and mild-hybrid efficiency, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driving the Suzuki Across around KwaZulu-Natal gave me plenty of time to get to know it properly. It demanded no complicated learning curve or the need to spend half the journey trying to work out which button does what. The Across is straightforward.

The design is clean and modern. Its silhouette is smooth, with just enough sculpting along the sides to give it some character. Up front, slim LED projector headlamps and integrated daytime running lights are linked by a satin chrome strip across the grille. A wide lower intake and aluminium-look underguard add a little toughness to the overall appearance.

Black cladding runs along the lower body and around the wheel arches, helping protect the paintwork from the usual collection of road dirt and stones. The 17-inch alloy wheels suit the proportions nicely.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The cabin is clean and uncluttered, with a three-tier dashboard, subtle stitching and a few chrome highlights. The controls are where I expect them to be, which is something I appreciate more and more as vehicles become increasingly obsessed with putting everything on a touchscreen. Unfortunately, the Suzuki Across does not have wireless Android Auto.

It gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A reverse camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, four USB-C ports and a wireless charging pad are also included. A degree is not required to navigate the touchscreen.

Cupholders and bottle holders are available front and rear, with a spacious centre console and a 60:40 split rear seat for when extra luggage space is needed. An illuminated glovebox and a 12V socket in the boot are the sort of small details that might not sound exciting on paper but quickly become useful in real life.

The GLX adds a more premium touch. Synthetic leather upholstery includes copper stitching, ventilated front seats and a head-up display, along with a Harman Infinity sound system, 360-degree camera and 64-colour ambient lighting. The panoramic glass sunroof is a nice finishing touch and helps make the cabin feel more spacious.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety is comprehensive, particularly on the GLX. Along with six airbags and the usual stability systems, it has a full suite of driver assistance technology. This includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

The Suzuki Across GLX is a little heavier on fuel consumption than other Suzuki models. Driving in Kwa-Zulu Natal, fuel consumption of 8.1 litres per 100 kilometres was a bit of a surprise.

The GLX has a six-speed automatic gearbox, which can be a bit sluggish when the vehicle is loaded. However, on the road, the Across is comfortable and easy to drive. It does not demand much from the driver other than focusing on the road.

There is something to be said for a vehicle that gets on with the job. The Across does not bombard with unnecessary theatrics. Across the board, the Suzuki Across is an SUV designed to fit into everyday life. It is practical, comfortable, well equipped and economical, with enough technology to keep things interesting without making the cabin feel like a control room.

*Pricing for the Suzuki Across GLX starts at R464,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.