Huawei SA invites sign-ups for Women in Tech

The 2025 Huawei Women in Tech Digital Skills Training Program cohort. Photo supplied.

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The theme of “Small Business. Big Intelligence” signals that growth in the AI economy is built one byte and one skill at a time.

Huawei South Africa has opened applications for the 2026 Women in Tech Digital Skills Training Programme, running from 26 to 28 August in Johannesburg.

Now in its sixth year, held during Women’s Month, this flagship initiative helps women build the digital skills to compete, adapt, and lead in an AI-driven economy.

This year’s theme, HERabytes: Small Business. Big Intelligence, captures a simple but powerful idea: growth in the AI economy isn’t one giant leap. It is built one byte, one skill, and one decision at a time. Every cloud tool, automated workflow, or smarter way to reach customers adds up to a smarter, stronger, and more scalable business.

The theme comes at a pivotal moment for South African business. According to Sage’s Small Business, Big Opportunity report, 73% of local SMEs have already invested in AI, outpacing many established global economies. Separate research by Geopoll and Africa 118 found that 62% of women-led businesses have adopted the technology, most commonly for marketing, productivity, and customer service.

HERabytes is designed to help women move beyond experimentation and confidently integrate AI into their businesses. The three-day programme will be held at Huawei’s Johannesburg campus; courses include an introduction to 5G-A, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

There is also a practical session on useful tools and gadgets for small business success, presented in partnership with South Africa’s leading consumer tech publication, Stuff magazine.

The final day, hosted at Henley Business School Africa, focuses on personal leadership, business resilience, and strategic adaptability in the data era. Participants who complete all three days will receive attendance certificates.

Since its launch in 2021, the Huawei Women in Tech Digital Skills Training programme has been supported by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT). The partnership strengthens their shared goal of digital inclusion, women’s entrepreneurship, and economic participation.

“AI can feel intimidating, especially if you’re running a small business,” says Vanashree Govender, senior PR manager for media and communications at Huawei South Africa. “The programme is about making that technology practical. We want participants to leave with tools they can start using immediately to grow their businesses.”

Women entrepreneurs interested in joining the 2026 cohort are encouraged to apply online by completing the form, available here.