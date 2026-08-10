Stitch keeps PayShap requests moving

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Enterprise businesses can now send PayShap payment requests directly to customers’ banking apps.

South African payments infrastructure company Stitch has launched PayShap Request for enterprise customers, offering real-time payment collection across all major South African banks.

PayShap Request runs on PayInc’s rapid payments infrastructure. Businesses can send a payment request directly to a customer’s banking app, where the customer can review and approve the transaction.

Settlement is near-instant, without a redirect to internet banking or manual account-detail entry.

Routing payments between acquiring banks

Stitch supports all major South African issuing banks. Customers with a PayShap-enabled account can approve and complete payment requests initiated through Stitch.

On the acquiring side, Stitch maintains active connections to multiple acquirers simultaneously, rather than relying on a single acquiring bank.

Stitch says its multi-acquirer architecture provides enterprise businesses with:

Redundancy : If one acquiring bank experiences downtime or processing issues, transactions are routed through an alternative acquirer automatically, helping to ensure near-continuous availability

: If one acquiring bank experiences downtime or processing issues, transactions are routed through an alternative acquirer automatically, helping to ensure near-continuous availability Automated routing : The Stitch orchestration layer routes each transaction to the optimal acquirer based on real-time availability, performance and success rates

: The Stitch orchestration layer routes each transaction to the optimal acquirer based on real-time availability, performance and success rates Simplified integration: Businesses can access multiple acquiring bank relationships through a single API, without managing separate contracts, integrations or reconciliation processes

“PayShap Request is an important step forward for real-time payments in South Africa,” says Junaid Dadan, president at Stitch. “We’ve built our infrastructure to give businesses the most reliable access to these rails, with multiple acquiring banks and intelligent routing that keeps transactions flowing even when individual banks experience issues. For enterprise businesses that depend on payment availability, this kind of resilience is critical.”

PayShap Request is available through the same Stitch API that powers Pay by bank, Capitec Pay, card payments through Visa and Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Wallet and Pay Later.

Businesses already integrated with Stitch can access PayShap Request without a separate build.