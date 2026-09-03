Festival of Motoring: Watt is coming from Lepas?

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The Kyalami showcase provided the first glimpse of the Lepas L6 EV and its full house of cabin technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Lepas L6 EV made its South African public debut at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami last week, giving visitors their first opportunity to get up close to the brand’s latest electric offering.

The L6 EV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 275Nm, with drive going to the front wheels. Its WLTC-rated range is claimed at up to 450 km.

Charging is catered for through both AC and DC capability. The vehicle has a 6.6kW onboard AC charger and uses a CCS Type 2 connection, while a portable Type 2 charger is included as standard.

Three driving modes comprise Eco, Normal and Sport. Independent rear suspension and electric power steering are also part of the package, while stopping power comes from ventilated disc brakes at the front and disc brakes at the rear.

The Lepas L6 EV rolls on 19-inch alloy wheels, with red brake callipers adding a small splash of attitude.

Inside, the L6 EV follows the now familiar formula of putting plenty of technology within easy reach.

An 8.88-inch digital instrument display sits ahead of the driver, while a sizeable 13.2-inch central touchscreen handles much of the infotainment functionality. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with Bluetooth connectivity and voice control.

An eight-speaker Sony sound system ensures quality sound, and a 50W wireless smartphone charging means keeping a phone charged should be less stressful.

The technology is matched by a generous comfort specification. Automatic climate control, rear air vents, a panoramic sunroof and multi-colour ambient lighting add to the cabin experience, while a power tailgate takes care of the boot.

In other words, the L6 EV is intended to be a family-friendly daily driver rather than an electric science experiment.

The L6 EV will arrive with a comprehensive driver-assistance package comprising 20 ADAS features.

Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist and Integrated Cruise Assist are designed to take some of the strain out of longer journeys and slow-moving traffic. Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Emergency Lane Keeping add another layer of assistance when dealing with surrounding traffic and lane positioning.

Automatic Emergency Braking can detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, while Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking are there to lend a hand when reversing out of a parking space or driveway.

One of the more unusual features is the high-definition 540-degree panoramic camera, supported by front and rear parking sensors. Fully automatic parking assist covers those occasions when squeezing into a tight parking bay becomes an exercise in patience.

LED headlights, Intelligent Headlight Control and rain-sensing wipers round off the visibility and convenience features, while seven airbags form part of the safety equipment.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.