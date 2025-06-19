‘Invisible shield’ protects Chery

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Layered defences and intelligent monitoring keep the Tiggo 7 CSH prepared for impact, water, and extreme temperatures.

As new energy vehicles become mainstream, safety in electric powertrain systems is becoming an increasingly important consideration. While smart features and connectivity draw attention, the reliability and protection of core systems remain critical to driver confidence.

The Chery Tiggo 7 CSH addresses this with a multi-layered safety approach designed to protect its electric components – what Chery calls an “invisible shield”. The battery compartment features triple-layer protection, including a high-strength steel casing intended to safeguard against debris and minor impacts. An IP68-rated waterproof and dustproof design allows the vehicle to operate in heavy rain and during water crossings.

Battery safety

The vehicle includes an intelligent safety management system that monitors battery status at regular intervals, including when parked and locked. It conducts five-minute status checks and scans for issues at charging stations, managing risks like overheating or short-circuiting.

For longer trips, the Tiggo 7 CSH’s hybrid system manages power delivery by automatically adjusting driving modes in response to the vehicle’s real-time conditions. This supports consistent performance while maintaining battery efficiency and stability.

The vehicle offers three selectable energy modes:

Initial Mode, which prioritises battery discharge for maximum performance.

Smart Power Reserve Mode, which automatically balances power output and energy efficiency.

Forced Power Reserve Mode, which locks in a target battery level for scenarios like camping or off-road driving.

Combined with adjustable regenerative braking, the system is designed to maximise energy efficiency during operation.

“The Tiggo 7 CSH is built with safety systems that work quietly in the background – protecting the battery, monitoring conditions, and responding in real time,” says Verene Petersen, national brand and marketing manager of Chery SA. “It gives drivers the confidence to enjoy the road, knowing the tech beneath them is always looking out for their safety.”

Impact and temperature protection

The Tiggo 7 CSH uses a lithium iron phosphate battery known for its stable chemical structure, which is designed to reduce the risk of fire or explosion even under extreme conditions such as puncture or compression. In the event of a collision, the vehicle’s crash safety system detects impact signals and automatically cuts off power within 0.02 seconds to help contain potential hazards.

To support performance in varying climates, the Tiggo 7 CSH includes a climate thermal management system that regulates battery temperature. The system is engineered to maintain stability in high-heat conditions. This includes outdoor surfaces reaching 60°C and low temperatures down to -30°C, where it activates thermal protection to assist with cold starts and maintain battery performance.