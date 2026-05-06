Wuhu crash test showcases Chery safety

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

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A firsthand experience of a three-vehicle composite crash test in China underlined the credentials of the Tiggo 9, reports SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

GadgetWheels last week had a front-row seat to a crash test conducted at the Chery Crash Safety Laboratory in Wuhu, China. The test was part of the 2026 International Business Summit in Wuhu, where Chery has its headquarters, and was witnessed by global dealers, international media representatives and motoring safety observers.

The event featured a three-vehicle composite crash validation for the Chery Tiggo 9, the brand’s flagship sport utility vehicle. Engineers designed the test to replicate a high-risk, real-world traffic scenario where a vehicle sustains impacts from both the front and the rear simultaneously.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

During the procedure, the Tiggo 9 was positioned as the central test vehicle. A Chery Tiggo 7 struck the vehicle from the front at a speed of more than 65km/h. At the same moment, a third vehicle in the form of a moving barrier rear-ended the Tiggo 9 at a speed of 40km/h.

The objective was to place the vehicle’s body structure, restraint systems and post-collision emergency responses under comprehensive evaluation.

As the impact happened, the sound of metal crunching could be heard throughout the test facility. If I had not witnessed it with my own eyes, my first thought would have been that no one could survive an impact like that. I was proven wrong.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

According to official reports from the event, the results showed that the passenger compartment remained intact after the dual impact. The safety observers noted no obvious deformation of the vehicle’s pillars, and the survival space for occupants was deemed sufficient.

All primary safety systems activated as designed. The front airbags and side curtain airbags deployed properly, and the seat belt systems functioned effectively to restrain dummy occupants.

In terms of post-crash safety, the doors unlocked automatically and could be opened normally, allowing for potential rescue access. The hazard warning lights turned on, and there was no reported leakage from the fuel system.

The Tiggo 9’s performance was attributed to its systematic safety design. The vehicle utilises a high-rigidity body structure composed of 85% high-strength steel and 21% hot-stamped steel. It also features an optimised load-transfer path and a ten-airbag system.

Chery stated that the verification demonstrated the brand’s safety philosophy: “Safety for family.” The company said it would continue to raise safety standards based on such real-world validations.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.