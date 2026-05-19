Tiggo Cross spotlights cost-effective tech

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Chery’s new model demonstrates how advanced technology can be integrated into an everyday vehicle without a big price tag, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The cabin of the Chery Tiggo 4 Cross LiT sets the tone. The layout is modern and the technology lies at the centre of the experience, despite a low price tag.

A 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen takes pride of place, paired with a digital instrument display that replaces traditional dials. I found the screens crisp and easy to read, even during bright daytime driving, which made a noticeable difference when glancing down for information.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The factor that stood out most to me was how intuitive the system felt. I did not need to spend time figuring things out or digging through complicated menus. Everything is logically arranged, and the responsiveness of the screen meant that inputs were registered without delay. It made interacting with the system feel natural, which is something that cannot always be said at this entry-level price.

Smartphone connectivity reveals where the Tiggo 4 Cross LiT really integrates with daily life. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both available wirelessly, and I was able to connect my Android phone quickly and access everything from navigation to music without missing a beat. Once connected, the system became an extension of my routine. Whether I was heading into traffic or out on a quieter road, everything I needed was within easy reach.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Parking technology is handled in a straightforward but effective way. The rear-view camera delivered a clear image to the central screen, helping me navigate tighter spaces with more ease. It did not attempt to overcomplicate things, and I appreciated that. Sometimes simplicity, when done well, is exactly what is needed.

Another feature I appreciated was the keyless entry and push-button start. Walking up to the car and getting going without needing to search for keys added a level of convenience that quickly became second nature. It is one of those small technological touches that improves everyday use.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The multifunction steering wheel also plays a role in keeping everything within easy reach. From adjusting the volume to managing calls, I could control key functions without taking my hands off the wheel. It is a simple integration, but it contributes to a smoother and more connected driving experience.

Although adjusting the seats of this SUV is manual, they are comfortable and offer good support. Legroom for passengers sitting behind is adequate.

Climate control in the Tiggo 4 Cross LiT is handled efficiently, maintaining a steady and comfortable cabin environment. The system responds quickly to adjustments, having its own independent controls that do not require a degree to master them on a screen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

On the safety front, the vehicle includes essential electronic systems like stability control and traction control. These technologies work behind the scenes, but I could feel their influence in the way the car remained steady, particularly on less predictable road surfaces.

The audio system delivers clear and balanced sound, making longer drives more enjoyable. Paired with the relatively quiet cabin, it created a space where I could settle in and enjoy the journey, rather than just focusing on getting to the destination.

*Pricing for the Chery Tiggo 4 Cross starts at R279,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.