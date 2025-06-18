Hyundai bridges efficiency and power

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid has launched in South Africa, maintaining familiar safety and comfort writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, a three-row SUV that accommodates up to seven passengers, was launched in South Africa this month. And it is all about power and efficiency.

Its dimensions include an overall width of 1,900 mm, a wheelbase of 2,815 mm, and an overall length of 4,830 mm. Under the bonnet, it houses a turbocharged 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 132 kW and 265 Nm of torque, paired with a 44 kW electric motor producing 264 Nm.

Together, the hybrid powertrain delivers a combined system output of 175 kW and 367 Nm via an all-wheel-drive configuration. The result is confident acceleration and adaptable handling across a range of driving conditions, from urban roads to more challenging terrain.

This SUV sets a benchmark in hybrid engineering, blending dynamic driving with impressive fuel economy. The electric motor supplements power during acceleration, reducing fuel consumption to a combined 7.5 litres per 100 km. On our two our ride we got to 6.9 litres per 100 km.

Drivers can tailor their driving experience using steering wheel-mounted paddles that adjust regenerative braking levels. This system recovers kinetic energy during deceleration, converting it into electricity to recharge the battery.

The new Santa Fe Hybrid is designed with safety and comfort as priorities. It features 20-inch alloy wheels and a suite of Hyundai SmartSense driver assistance technologies. These include Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, 360-Degree View Monitor, Lane-Follow Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Rear-Occupant Alert, and Forward Collision Avoidance.

Occupant safety is enhanced with six airbags and ISOFIX child-seat anchor points in both second and third rows. Central locking is controlled independently by the driver and passenger, with automatic safety locks included as standard.

Inside, the Santa Fe Hybrid offers a refined and practical environment. Upholstered in high-quality synthetic leather, the cabin includes heated and ventilated front seats, as well as heated seats in the second row. Adjustable seating and an ergonomically designed interior ensure a comfortable experience for all occupants.

Externally, the design has been boldly reimagined. The vehicle features a high-set bonnet, prominent H-shaped LED headlamps ensuring the Hyundai is recognisable even at night.

The infotainment system is anchored by a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. A fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster provides essential information with clarity. For music lovers, the Bose premium sound system elevates one’s playlist, delivering crisp, immersive audio.

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Elite AWD is priced from R1,249,900, and comes with a 7-year/200,000 km warranty. This includes coverage for the engine, transmission and other key drivetrain components. The hybrid battery pack is covered by a separate 8-year/160 000 km warranty.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.