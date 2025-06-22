Four off-road tips from Ford

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Drivers are encouraged to match vehicle settings to terrain, read the conditions, and recover safely when needed.

South Africa’s varied terrain includes rugged mountain passes, rocky tracks, and remote dirt roads used regularly by off-road drivers. Routes like Sani Pass in KwaZulu-Natal, Baviaanskloof in the Eastern Cape, and Swartberg Pass in the Western Cape present conditions that range from technical to unpredictable, requiring vehicles and drivers to be well prepared.

Driving in such conditions involves specific techniques and vehicle settings. To assist drivers using their vehicles in these environments, Ford has outlined four core off-road driving skills.

Understanding your vehicle

Understanding a vehicle’s capabilities and limitations is essential for off-road driving. Key features to assess include the 4×4 drive system (such as 4H and 4L modes), differential locks, traction control systems, ground clearance, and approach and departure angles.

The approach angle determines the steepest incline a vehicle can ascend or descend without the front bumper making contact with the ground, while the departure angle indicates the steepest decline a vehicle can exit without the rear bumper scraping. The Ford Ranger offers a front approach angle of 30 degrees and a rear departure angle of 25.6 degrees, which reduces to 23 degrees when fitted with a towbar.

Select Ranger models, including the Tremor, Wildtrak, and Platinum, feature an on-demand four-wheel drive system with 2H, 4A, 4H, and 4L modes. The 4A (automatic) mode allows operation in four-wheel drive on high-traction surfaces by continuously adjusting power distribution between the front and rear axles based on driving conditions.

The 2H mode provides rear-wheel drive by disengaging the front axle. In contrast, the 4H mode splits power evenly between the axles for consistent traction on loose or uneven surfaces. The 4L mode delivers increased torque at low speeds, making it suitable for steep gradients and rocky terrain.

Modern four-wheel drive vehicles often include systems like Hill Descent Control and Terrain Management. Certain Ranger models are equipped with a Drive Mode selector that includes settings for Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand, and Rock Crawl. These modes automatically adjust engine response, gear selection, traction and stability controls, steering, and braking to align with the selected terrain.

The Ranger includes an electronically controlled rear-differential lock on XL, XLT, and Wildtrak models, which can be engaged via the Sync touchscreen or a centre console control. This feature locks both wheels on the same axle to rotate at the same speed, enhancing traction in difficult conditions. The Ranger Raptor includes both front and rear differential locks for improved off-road performance.

Reading the terrain

Off-road environments vary significantly, with conditions such as sand, mud, rocks, and steep inclines requiring different driving approaches. Being able to assess terrain features, such as the depth of mud or the stability of loose gravel, is important for maintaining traction and avoiding obstacles.

Certain Ford Ranger derivatives, including the Tremor and Wildtrak X, are equipped with an off-road Sync screen and a 360-degree camera system designed to assist with navigation in confined or complex off-road settings. These models also offer Trail Turn Assist, a system that applies braking to the inside rear wheel during low-speed manoeuvres (below 19km/h). This feature reduces the turning radius by up to 25%, aiding in tighter cornering around obstacles during off-road driving.

Throttle Control and Momentum

Maintaining gentle and consistent throttle control is important during off-road driving. A commonly applied principle is to approach obstacles as slowly as possible while maintaining enough speed to progress effectively.

Excessive acceleration can lead to wheel spin and loss of traction, particularly on loose or uneven surfaces. Knowing when to use momentum, such as in sand dunes, and when to slow down, such as on rocky descents, is essential for maintaining control and reducing the risk of getting stuck or losing traction.

Recovery know-how

Off-road conditions can result in vehicles becoming stuck, regardless of driver experience. Basic recovery knowledge and equipment, such as the correct use of recovery straps and identification of designated recovery points on the vehicle, are important for addressing such situations.

It is advisable to travel with at least one other vehicle, as this provides additional support for recovery efforts and allows for assistance if manual intervention, such as clearing sand or debris, is required.

Safe and fun

Proper preparation is important for off-road driving to ensure safety, minimise environmental impact, and improve overall experience. The following considerations are recommended:

Tyre pressure: Adjusting tyre pressure can enhance traction in various terrains. Reducing pressure slightly on sand or rocky surfaces increases the tyre’s contact area, improving grip. Tyres should be reinflated to the appropriate level before returning to paved roads.

Essential equipment: Recommended items for off-road travel include basic recovery gear (such as a snatch strap, shackles, and a spade), a first-aid kit, an air compressor, and sufficient water and food supplies. Navigation tools such as GPS devices, physical maps, and communication equipment, like satellite phones or two-way radios, are especially important in remote locations.

Environmental responsibility: Drivers are advised to remain on designated trails to prevent damage to natural habitats and to avoid disturbing the surrounding environment. Areas visited should be left in their original condition.

Community engagement: Off-road clubs and online forums offer opportunities for learning and sharing information. These groups often organise training sessions and events aimed at helping drivers improve their skills in controlled environments.

Ford Adventure Club

Customers who purchase new Ford 4×4 vehicles receive complimentary Level 1 Training through the Ford Adventure Club. This training is included with the purchase and remains valid for 12 months from the date of sale. It is available to owners of Ford Ranger, Ford Everest 4×4 models, and the Ranger Raptor.

The Level 1 course covers theoretical and practical components, allowing participants to use their own vehicle while navigating a range of obstacles and off-road conditions. The training is designed to familiarise owners with their vehicle’s features and technologies, while helping them build confidence in handling different terrains.

The course covers several key areas:

Vehicle technology: Explaining the off-road relevant technologies packed into the current range of Ford vehicles, noting that this technology is constantly evolving and improving.

Obstacle identification: Focusing on understanding the vehicle’s dynamics and dimensions to better equip drivers in an off-road environment so that they can learn to correctly identify and approach different obstacles or terrain.

Practical driving: Most of the day is spent in the vehicle on 4×4 tracks and courses to apply what is learned in the classroom. Instructors are present to guide participants through obstacles, provide guidance, and help build confidence. Specific time is dedicated to highlighting key vehicle features in real-world off-road settings. The aim is for attendees to finish the day feeling confident in themselves and their vehicle.

Off-road driving requires a combination of technical skill, vehicle knowledge, and confidence to navigate varied terrain effectively. Training and experience help drivers develop the ability to respond to different challenges in a controlled and informed manner. For owners interested in further developing their off-road capabilities, bookings for training can be made through the Ford Adventure Club.

* To book with the Ford Adventure Club visit the website here.