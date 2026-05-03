New JAC bakkie: Long range, low fuel cost

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The T8 Comfort, now available in South Africa, proved its value at the Gerotek testing facility.

JAC Motors South Africa has launched the T8 2.0L CTi Comfort 4×2, a double-cab bakkie positioned as a cost-effective and versatile option for a range of operating conditions.

JAC Motors SA conducted reliability and fuel consumption tests on the T8 2.0L CTi last year (2025) at the Gerotek testing facility outside Pretoria. On the oval track, the vehicle recorded fuel consumption of 6.1L/100km at 115km/h, compared to 6.2L/100km for the range-topping T9 at the same speed.

“Targeted at fleet operators and entrepreneurs, it delivers rugged capability, outstanding fuel efficiency and multi-passenger capacity – helping reduce operating costs in a highly competitive market shaped by rising fuel prices and geopolitical uncertainty,” said JAC in a statement.

Karl-Heinz Göbel, JAC Motors SA CEO, says: “Gerotek testing confirmed what we already knew. Our bakkies deliver an exceptionally low total cost of ownership, driven by class-leading fuel efficiency that delights owners daily.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

“After nearly a decade in South Africa, the T-Series now includes the new T8 Comfort derivative, introduced following extensive market research. Positioned in the mid-R300,000 price range, alongside the T6 2.0L CTi single cab from R299,900, it enhances the range’s overall affordability.”

The T8 was launched globally in 2019 and forms part of JAC Motors’ international expansion. Manufactured in China, the vehicle is exported to more than 40 countries in both left- and right-hand drive configurations.

Engine and efficiency

The T8 Comfort is equipped with a 2.0-litre common-rail turbo-diesel engine with an intercooler and Electric Variable Geometry Turbocharger, introduced to the range in 2023. The engine, which is also used in the T6 single cab, produces 104kW at 3,600 rpm and 320Nm between 1,600 and 2,600 rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and is rated for average fuel consumption of 6.5L/100km. A 76-litre fuel tank provides an estimated range of around 1,100km.

“The T8’s exceptionally low fuel consumption attracts buyers, while its ample power handles heavy loads and trailer towing with ease,” says Göbel.

Chassis configuration

The T8 features a double-wishbone front suspension with coil springs, designed to support handling and ride comfort, while the rear uses a leaf-spring suspension for load carrying and durability.

Built on a ladder-frame chassis with rear integral bridge support, the T8 has a wheelbase of 3,090mm, ground clearance of 210mm, and overall dimensions of 5,325mm in length, 1,880mm in width, and 1,830mm in height. The turning radius is 6.2m.

The vehicle offers a payload capacity of 900kg and a load box measuring 1,520mm by 1,520mm by 470mm, with a double-skinned, corrosion-resistant design and four tie-down hooks. It has a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg.

Safety and driver assistance features

The T8 includes a range of active and passive safety features, including driver and passenger airbags, Traction Control, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Electronic Stability Control and Hill-start Hold Control.

Braking systems include front and rear disc brakes, a four-channel Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Override System, Hydraulic Brake Assist and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Additional safety and convenience features in the T8 Comfort include an immobiliser, remote central locking with auto-locking, child locks, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors, a high-mounted stop lamp, LED tail lamps, fog lamps and rear park sensors.

“Local research shows T8 owners highly value its fuel efficiency, comfort and safety,” says Göbel. “The new T8 Comfort, with its affordable price and extensive standard features, further strengthens our customer value proposition.”

Exterior, comfort and in-car features

The T8 features a design that includes a honeycomb grille, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, fog lamps, and pronounced wheel arches. It is fitted with 18-inch steel wheels and 265/60 R18 tyres.

The T8 Comfort includes hydraulic power steering, a multifunction steering wheel, an adjustable steering column, cruise control, air conditioning, and electric windows. The interior is fitted with leatherette seats and a one-touch driver’s window.

A multi-information display provides vehicle data, while connectivity features include Bluetooth, a radio and MP3 player, and six speakers. USB and 12V sockets are integrated into the centre console.

JAC Motors T8 pricing

The T8 2.0L CTi Comfort, priced at R349,900, includes a 5-year/100,000km warranty and roadside assistance. Service intervals are every 15,000 km, with the first service due at 10,000 km.

The T8 line-up includes the T8 2.0L CTi 4×2 Lux (R399,900) and T8 2.0L CTi 4×4 Lux (R449,900). Both have a 5-year/200,000km warranty and 5-year/100,000km service plan.

The T8 vehicles are offered in six colours, with manufacturer-approved accessories available through dealers.