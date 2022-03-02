Huawei launches Watch GT3 range

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Huawei has launched three new smartwatches in the Watch GT 3 range, which all focus on user health.

This week, Huawei launched the new Watch GT 3 Series in South Africa. This flagship series features impressive smartwatches, including the Watch GT 3 42/46mm, and the Watch GT 3 Runner.

All three watches are powered by HarmonyOS 2.1, which is Huawei’s proprietary operating system. This enables the Huawei Watch GT 3 Series to deliver a powerful user experience.

Health and fitness fans will be especially impressed by the new smartwatch features. The heart rate monitoring technology, TruSeen 5.0+, offers substantial upgrades in heart monitoring accuracy and is able to keep track of one’s heart rate, even in fast-changing heart rate situations such as swimming, running, and skipping. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series smartwatches also provide continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO2, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle monitoring.

The smartwatches also serve as personal trainers. It records and analyses a user’s workout data and intelligently adjusts the training intensity of their workouts, based on your athletic ability and goals. It also comes with an upgraded workout monitoring feature that consists of over 100 workout modes, including 18 professional workouts, 12 outdoor workouts and six indoor workouts.

AI Running Coach creates a weekly training plan, which is automatically adjusted based on previous performance. This allows for meaningful, iterative improvements in your training and ensures that users get more out. Healthy Living Shamrock, on the other hand, has been designed to meet one’s daily health needs. By personalising the settings, one can receive regular reminders about drinking water, practising mindfulness, going to sleep on time, exercising, and staying positive.

Inspired by nature, the overall design is sleek, minimalist, lightweight and futuristic. Without a strap, the Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm weighs 42.6g with an overall thickness of 11mm, and the Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm weighs 35g with an overall thickness of 10.2mm.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm supports a 14-day battery life, while Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm offers a seven-day battery life.

Watch Price Promotion Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm Active R4,999 Free pair of Huawei Sports Bluetooth Earphones, valued at R699 Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm Elegant R6,999 Free pair of Huawei Sports Bluetooth Earphones, valued at R699 Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm Active R5,499 Free pair of Huawei Sports Bluetooth Earphones, valued at R699 Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm Classic R5,499 Free pair of Huawei Sports Bluetooth Earphones, valued at R699 Huawei Watch GT Runner R7,499 Free Huawei FreeLace, (Graphite Black), valued at R1,499

For an all-round, high-end smartwatch experience, get the Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm, the Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm, or the Huawei Watch GT Runner at the Huawei Store (Online) today.