MWC: Poco X4 Pro 5G revealed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

At Mobile World Congress this week, Xiaomi sub-brand Poco released its next flagship, the X4 Pro 5G, which has strong specs at an affordable price.

Xiaomi’s smartphone sub-brand Poco yesterday revealed its next flagship at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The new flagship, the X4 Pro 5G, now features an AMOLED display, faster gaming performance, and (as the name suggests) 5G connectivity.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695, which isn’t the latest and greatest on the market, but is still very capable for running games and multitasking. This is coupled with fast 6/8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It features the new LiquidCool 1.0 Plus technology, which is designed to keep the smartphone cool while gaming by dissipating heat via a large copper pipe and multiple sheets of graphite.

The rear of the device showcases a triple camera design with strong Poco branding and a “lazer” finish that makes the device shimmer. The main sensor is whopping 108MP, which helps capture more detail. The photos are binned down with 9-in-1 pixel binning technology. The other cameras are an 8MP 118° ultra-wide a 2MP macro.

To view these images, users have a large 6.67” 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, at 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution.

The 5000mAh battery is complemented by a 67W turbo charger that can fully recharge the device to 100% in 41 minutes. In a pinch, users can go from 0 to 30% in just 8 minutes.

The smartphone is dual-sim with optional MicroSD card expansion, so users will have to pick between having dual SIM or having SD card expansion.

With such a large battery, one would expect it to be a thick device, but it measures in at a mere 8.12mm and weighs 205g.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is available in the European market now for an early bird price of €199 for the 6GB + 128GB option, and €249 for the 8GB + 256GB option. No local availability or pricing has been released.