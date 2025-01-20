Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

GWM unveiled the mighty Haval H7 at a recent launch. SHERYL GOLDSTUCK was there to experience its capabilities first hand.

GWM plans to shake up the market with the arrival of the Haval H7, its new flagship that is ready to conquer any terrain. The H7 is a blend of rugged off-road capability and luxurious comfort. It reminded me of a smaller version of the GWM Tank 500.

The H7 has a bold, squared-off silhouette with massive alloy wheels peeking out from muscular arches. Round headlights glare like watchful eyes, and the whole design says, “take me to the jungle”. This is not your average city slicker; the H7 is built for exploration.

“The H7 isn’t afraid to show off its strength,” says Conrad Groenewald, chief operating officer of GWM South Africa, at the vehicle’s launch in Gauteng last week. “It’s spacious enough for the whole family and their gear, boasts luxury that rivals the H6, and packs off-road prowess that can match some of our professional 4x4s.”

Stepping inside the H7, felt like stepping into a palace that is ready to rumble in the jungle. I was wowed. The interior is a symphony of luxury and practicality. Both front seats are electrically adjustable and super comfortable.

A massive 14.6-inch infotainment screen dominates the dashboard, boasting a pixel count that puts most laptops to shame. To add to this, it also has a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, fully customisable for off-road adventures.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

However, the Haval H7 is not without fault. Despite having the latest updates on our phones and the correct cables, we were not able to connect to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. This is something that GWM Haval needs to address before the vehicles become available to the public.

Haval has designed the H7 with families in mind. There is no shortage of luggage space. Spacious doors swing open wide, and clever storage compartments abound.

Need a picnic table? No problem! The removable rear luggage floor transforms into a handy outdoor companion. The legs for this table are stored with the spare wheel compartment.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The H7 is born to rumble in the jungle. Four-wheel drive models come equipped with an intelligent off-road system that adjusts everything from power delivery to steering sensitivity to conquer any challenge. The H7 makes navigating tricky trails easy.

GWM takes safety seriously. The H7 has may safety features, including a comprehensive airbag system, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with cruise control that practically drives itself, and a 360-degree camera system.

Power and performance make the H7 even more appealing, with the following options:

H7 2.0T Luxury 9DCT: The perfect blend of style and capability.

H7 2.0T Super Luxury 9DCT 4WD: For the ultimate off-road adventurer.

H7 1.5T Super Luxury DHT Hybrid: Eco-friendly power for the modern explorer.

Two models of the GWM Haval H7 will be available from the outset.

GWM Haval H7 2.0T Luxury 9DCT – R601,950

GWM Haval H7 2.0T Super Luxury 9DCT 4WD – R671,950

Available in Q2 of 2025:

GWM Haval H7 1.5T Super Luxury DHT Hybrid – R730,950

Warranty plan details:

7-year 200 000km warranty

7-year unlimited road-side assistance

7-year/75 000km service plan

8-year/150 000km hybrid high voltage components warranty.

Unlike many other vehicles from China, GWM Haval has introduced a transferable warranty. This will mean that the second-hand GWM vehicles become more attractive and will lead to a higher resale value.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

