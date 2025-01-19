Mazda PHEVs charging up for SA

Photo supplied

Four new plug-in hybrid models will be launched by Mazda South Africa this year, including a premium seven-seater.

Mazda South Africa says it has big plans for 2025, including a line-up of new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The range will include the CX-80, a premium seven-seater PHEV, the new CX-5 Next Generation, and the Mazda 6 e and CX-60 PHEV.

“Mazda South Africa is here to stay with a bright future ahead,” says Bonite van der Merwe, the company’s head of finance. “We’ve strategically partnered with new suppliers, relocated to modern premises with extended leases, and collaborated with expert partners such as DSV to enhance efficiencies. These operational changes and partnerships underscore our commitment to growth and adaptability in the local market.”

The reassurance comes after rumours speculation from a few commentators that the company would leave the country in the next three years.

“Our innovative strategy, which places the consumer at the centre, has been recognized globally,” says Deolinda da Costa, Mazda South Africa head of marketing and communications.

“We’re seeing positive momentum on social media, with high consumer engagement and brand appreciation, redefining Mazda’s future, but this is just the beginning of more innovative and provocative work to come, which aligns with consumer insights and the exciting Mazda product line-up.”

She says Mazda South Africa is guided by the Japanese ethos of “omotenashi” – thoughtful hospitality.

“Our new tools, including a top-tier CRM system, which aims to redefine our after-market service, dedicated dealer support, and WhatsApp-based assistance, are designed to simplify and elevate the Mazda ownership experience.”

Mazda SA will also introduce a Courtesy Vehicle Experience that “ensures uninterrupted mobility for customers during vehicle servicing or repairs, setting a new standard of convenience and premium service”.

The company offers a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan for every 7th generation Mazda vehicle.

Daphne Greyling, head of sales and dealer network development, says its dealer network is evolving to better serve customers.

“This isn’t about downsizing but optimising and innovation,“ she says. We’re strategically strengthening our network to bring Mazda closer to our target market.”