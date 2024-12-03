Gadget of the Week: Rain redefines broadband

The new “pro” version of Rain’s 5G router reveals the high-speed potential of wireless broadband, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Once upon a time, high-speed broadband was so scarce and expensive, one could say it never poured, but sometimes it rained, if you could afford it. Now, thanks to data-focused mobile operator Rain, it is possible for it to pour all the time.

What is it?

Rain’s new 101 pro and 101 xtender are the brand’s most ambitious attempt to reshape how South Africans connect, promising high-speed 5G performance in a compact, design-focused package. The devices offer more than just another internet solution; they present a compelling alternative to fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), a market segment that has long dominated the conversation around reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Rain described itself as “a mobile operator based in South Africa, offering 4G and 5G services”. Its flagship product, rainOne, includes unlimited 5G internet access with a smart router and mobile SIMs for calls and data.

The core of the new offering is the 101 pro, a 5G router built on MediaTek’s MTK T830 processor. It supports 300MHz four-carrier aggregation, meaning that, instead of using just one frequency to send and receive data, it combines up to four different frequencies, making for faster internet speeds and better performance, especially when a number of devices are connected. For the Rain 101 pro, this means one can stream, game, or work online without lag, as it uses this technology to make the most of the available 5G signal.

It also supports 5G-Advanced technology, which is coming to be known as 5.5G. This is paired with Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, which deliver lower latency and faster, more stable connections for bandwidth-intensive tasks like streaming in 4K or competitive online gaming. The inclusion of a 2.1-inch touchscreen for settings management and network monitoring is a thoughtful touch, offering an intuitive and direct way to interact with the device. A selection of smart skins allows users to style the router to fit their home aesthetics, adding a layer of personalisation.

For larger premises, the router is paired with the 101 xtender, a smart mesh system that extends Wi-Fi coverage across larger spaces using an AX3600 signal extender, eliminating dead zones and ensuring a single SSID (Service Set Identifier) – the name of a Wi-Fi network that users connect to – for all connected devices. With the xtender’s similarly sleek design and 1.8-inch touchscreen, Rain has ensured a cohesive user experience that feels unified across devices.

In day-to-day use, the 101 pro impresses with its stability and speed.

Connecting in the same room as the router delivered an astounding 401mbps download speed. That competes with FTTH any day of the week. Sadly, the download speed is hardly matched by uploads – with the device delivering a mere 13.7mbps. Bearing in mind that would have wowed the world a decade ago, it does not even match the lowest upload speed offered by FTTH providers. Then again, if one is using broadband mainly as a passive data source – ie for streaming moves – only the download speed matters. If one is a serious gamer, needing minimal lag and high responsiveness, stick to fibre.

The Wi-Fi 7 integration delivers noticeable improvements over older standards, particularly in reducing lag during heavy multi-device usage. Streaming high-definition content feels effortless, with minimal bufferin, at all times. The router’s ability to integrate with the xtender creates an ecosystem that simplifies home networking – juggling between networks suddenly seems so 2010.

Yet, while the 101 pro’s compact form factor is a design win, it doesn’t negate the fact that 5G signal quality can be heavily reliant on location. Users in areas with weaker coverage may not experience the full potential of what this router can deliver.

Cost is another consideration. While the 101 pro is competitively priced for its features, the combined cost of the pro and xtender edges closer to premium FTTH. This could be dealbreaker for users who are already paying for fibre services, which typically offer consistent speeds without reliance on mobile network quality.

For all their sophistication, the 101 pro and xtender combine into bold and forward-thinking solutions. They are especially well-suited to users who need high-speed internet without the logistical challenges of fibre installations. Rain’s commitment to accessible and aesthetically pleasing tech is clear, but some practical limitations might make these products more niche than universal. The duo can indeed be a viable alternative to traditional fibre installations, particularly in areas where FTTH infrastructure remains patchy.

What does it cost?

The 101 pro with unlimited 5G speeds and nmo data capacity costs R1,195 a month, on month-to-month agreements. It comes with five free 4G mobile SIMs, each with 2GB, 60 minutes and 100 SMSs every month. The AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 extender costs an additional R100 a month on this deal

What are the biggest negatives?

Reliance on strong 5G coverage limits effectiveness in poorly serviced areas.

Additional cost of the extender may deter buyers expecting full coverage from the router alone.

Upload speed is a fraction of the broadband download, counting against low-latency demands like gaming.

What are the biggest positives?

Wi-Fi 7 and 5G-Advanced offer exceptional speed and performance.

Seamless integration between the pro and xtender creates a unified, user-friendly experience.

Thoughtful design and personalisation elevate the devices beyond standard routers.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

