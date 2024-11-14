Gadget of the Week: Xiaomi makes another SA comeback

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s a brand that keeps arriving, but the new device promises staying power, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Xiaomi has made a massive global impact but seems to stall every time it arrives in South Africa. A combination of imported cheap (read “online”) distribution strategies and ignoring public relations meant that it was more of a tourist on a temporary visa than a resident with long-term intentions.

With the new T14 smartphone, Xiaomi appears to have upgraded its act from economy to business class. A strong operator-based distribution strategy and both a retail and marketing presence on the ground gives the brand its best shot yet at taking on the South African market.

What is it?

At first sight, it looks like a mid-range device, almost indistinguishable from a lower-end Tecno device. However, the triple-camera array on the back and the specs on the inside belie this impression.

The 6.67-inch AMOLED CrystalRes display boasts an astonishing 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it one of the most responsive screens on the market. That in turn positions it as an ideal handset for mobile gamers as well as productivity users who must move quickly between apps. A screen res of 1220 x 2712 pixels doesn’t hurt, especially with a healthy 446 ppi density and incredible peak brightness of 4,000 nits.

Dolby Atmos sound brings a level of immersiveness to games that one would expect from larger devices like tablets, while the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chip ensures it can handle any app the Android store throws at it.

It also handles almost anything the outdoors can dump on it, at least if we’re talking wind and rain, thanks to an IP68 water- and dust-proof rating.

The T14 brings Xiaomi fully into the mobile AI arena, with the current array of Google’s AI tools fully integrated. From the likes of circle-to-search and AI Recorder for transcribing meetings will lead to the user experience, but AI Image Editing and AI Notes will prove as useful as one gets to grips with the tools. The Google Gemini is not only included – not a big deal, considering anyone can download it on any phone – but also reasonably well integrated, ensuring this T14 is a fully-fledged AI phone.

The AI functionality extends to the camera array, a triple-camera setup that, along with an LED flash on the rear, reveals the phone to be a high-end contender. The AI LM photographic computational model uses a platform called FusionLM to enhance dynamic range and reduce image “noise”, making it a powerful option for low-light photography.

The lens specs don’t sound impressive with a 50 MP, f/1.7 wide), 50 MP, f/1.9 telephoto and 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide. However, those big apertures, on Leica lenses with Ultra HDR and AI augmentation turn it into a photographic powerhouse.

The 5000mAh battery promises a full working day of active use – at around 11 hours – adding physical staying power to what is also likely to be market staying power.

What does it cost?

Starting at R799 a month on contract from Vodacom, and available at both Xiaomi stores and major retailers.

Why does it matter?

Xiaomi consistently ranks as one of the world’s five best-selling smartphone brands. Its flagship devices have among the best phone cameras on the market, but these have generally not been available to South Africans. As the brand plants deeper roots in this country, its available range can be expected to expand, and consumers will eventually be able to choose equivalent options to all flagship devices from other leading brands.

What are the biggest negatives?

Does not look or feel as premium as the specs suggest.

Not available from all operators.

What are the biggest positives?

A dazzling 144Hz refresh rate on a large 6.67-inch display.

Runs on the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor.

Google AI tools fully integrated.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

