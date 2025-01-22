Wheels of the Week: Tiny terror on the trail 

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door went on a month-long adventure with SHERYL GOLDSTUCK, turning her into a major enthusiast.

The Suzuki Jimny is not exactly subtle. It is like a miniature monster truck that decided to go on a shopping spree at a large 4X4 dealership. This pint-sized 4×4 is an absolute riot to drive, and I spent the December holidays smitten with it.

The Jimny cannot be ignored. It is undeniably cute, with its boxy shape, upright stance, and those adorable round headlights. People constantly stopped me to ask about it, and I found myself grinning like a Cheshire cat every time. Not to mention the greetings from other Jimny drivers flashing lights at me on the road. It was like driving around in a miniature version of my childhood dreams, and I became a major enthusiast.

The diminutive size is deceptive. The 5 door Jimny is surprisingly spacious for the front passengers. The upright seating position provides excellent visibility, and there is enough headroom for tall drivers. The rear seats are ideal for children or shorter adults. The rear seats also fold down to create a flat load floor, making for a versatile cargo area. It is practical for hauling camping gear for two people or groceries for family.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Off-road, the tiny terror was unleashed. This is where the Jimny showed its true colours. Its short overhangs, high ground clearance, and robust four-wheel-drive system make it a veritable trail beast. I took it on some seriously challenging tracks, and the Jimny simply laughed in the face of mud, rocks, and steep inclines.

The low-range gearbox is a godsend on challenging terrain, allowing me to crawl over obstacles with incredible finesse. The Jimny’s articulation is astonishing. It can climb over rocks and ruts that would leave larger SUVs stranded. The Jimny is a true off-road enthusiast’s dream, and it is incredibly rewarding to push its limits.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

On the road the Jimny is mostly civilised. The ride is comfortable, absorbing bumps with a degree of compliance. The steering is light and direct, making it easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces and navigate city traffic.

The engine can feel a bit underpowered on highways, especially when overtaking. It is not exactly a speed demon, but it is adequate for everyday driving and even some spirited backroad blasts.

For something designed to handle the rough stuff, the Jimny is surprisingly efficient. It sips fuel reasonably well, especially considering its rugged abilities. I found it to be a great companion for long scenic drives, where the occasional stop at a remote garage only added to the sense of exploration. The relatively small fuel tank means it does not have an absurdly long range, but that just gave me a good excuse to explore more remote stopping points.

The size of the Jimny makes this terror easy to park – it fits into the smallest spaces. The spare wheel sits on the outside of the vehicle, at the back. When reverse parking, I had to bear this in mind if I needed to open the boot.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Suzuki added a real spoil for me. I was given the opportunity to paint a mini ceramic Suzuki Jimny at the Clay Café at Maggies Farm. My family and I had so much fun choosing the colours and painting our dream Jimnys. The Clay Café also has a wonderful food menu, so we were able to eat while we painted.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

I spent the entire holiday grinning ear-to-ear, reminiscing about the trails I conquered, the adventures I went on and the heads I turned. The Jimny is a car that truly captures the spirit of adventure.

Pricing for the Suzuki Jimny 5-door starts at R429,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

