Wear the Future with new Huawei Watch 

You can call it a revolution on the wrist, or the ultimate health companion. Either way, the GT 5 Series stands out.

South Africa, are you ready to upgrade your smartwatch game? That’s the question Huawei is asking as it introduces the Huawei Watch GT 5 smartwatch series.

It’s here to do more than just tell time, but redefine how one lives, starting at R4,999 – a highly competitive price in this smartwatch tier.

The GT 5 Series stands out for many reasons, to the extent that its been called both “the ultimate health companion” and “a revolution on the wrist”. It is also a style statement, and it is packed with cutting-edge features. These include the new TruSense System, and health and fitness tracking designed to work seamlessly with iOS and Android devices.

Huawei provided the following details for the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series:

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Series comes in two editions—the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro and the Huawei Watch GT 5, offering something for everyone. Whether you love a bold design or prefer a more minimal look, there’s a version that suits your style.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro 46mm: It’s the ultimate in tech meets luxury, with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, a standout octagonal dial, and premium materials like sapphire glass, a titanium alloy case, and a nano-microcrystalline ceramic back. This model is all about durability and lightweight comfort, so you’re always ready for whatever life throws at you.

It’s the ultimate in tech meets luxury, with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, a standout octagonal dial, and premium materials like sapphire glass, a titanium alloy case, and a nano-microcrystalline ceramic back. This model is all about durability and lightweight comfort, so you’re always ready for whatever life throws at you. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro 42mm: For those who want a sleeker look, the 42mm Pro model shines with its stunning nano-crystal ceramic build, white ceramic bezels, and elegant gold accents. With a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen protected by sapphire glass, this watch is as durable as it is beautiful.

For those who want a sleeker look, the 42mm Pro model shines with its stunning nano-crystal ceramic build, white ceramic bezels, and elegant gold accents. With a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen protected by sapphire glass, this watch is as durable as it is beautiful. Huawei Watch GT 5 46mm and 41mm: Want more options? The Series offers both 41mm and 46mm sizes made from tough stainless steel, giving you more ways to match your watch to your lifestyle.

No one wants a smartwatch that runs out of juice halfway through the day. That’s why the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series comes with exceptional battery life. The 46mm model offers up to 14 days of battery life, while the 41mm and 42mm versions still pack in up to 7 days of power. Plus, with wireless charging, powering up is a breeze.

TruSense: Next-Level Health Monitoring

Huawei TruSense makes its debut on the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, and it’s a serious upgrade in health and fitness tracking. Imagine a watch that not only tracks your heart rate with over 98% accuracy during your runs but also checks in on your emotional well-being. The Emotional Wellbeing Assistant takes care of that, learning your long-term patterns and helping you better manage stress.

And just for fun, the watch even comes with a Pet Panda watch face that reflects your mood through cute animations!

Female users can also enjoy advanced cycle management, making it easy to stay on top of health needs with insights delivered in a simple, easy-to-use format.

Athlete-Approved: Packed with Sports Features

For those who love to stay active, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series brings a whole new level of sports tracking. Cyclists, runners, and adventurers alike will find something to love. The Huawei Sunflower Positioning System ensures accurate route mapping for cyclists and runners, while the new RouteDraw feature adds a creative twist to every run by letting you share your custom routes on social media straight from the HUAWEI Health App.

If trail running is your thing, you’ll love the new directional guidance feature. If you go off the beaten path, the watch will guide you back on track with real-time prompts. Cycling enthusiasts will find that the Huawei Health App turns your smartphone into a full-fledged cycling computer, displaying all the key data you need in real-time.

And for the diving enthusiasts, the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro offers water resistance for up to 40 meters for freediving. But we haven’t forgotten about golfers! The upgraded Golf Course Mode on the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro offers access to over 345 golf course maps across South Africa, ensuring your game is always on point.

Where Health Meets Style

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Series is not just a smartwatch—it’s a new standard for health monitoring and style. From Pro-level sports features to a sleek design that can keep up with your busiest days, this smartwatch does it all, and it looks good while doing it.

Ready to level up your life? The Huawei Watch GT 5 Series is available now—get yours today and start experiencing the future.

Available now at Huawei online stores, Huawei Experience Stores, and selected retailers across South Africa, you can get your hands on theHuawei Watch GT 5 Series starting at R4,999. And for those who want peace of mind, Huawei Care+ can be added to ensure you’re covered no matter where your day takes you.

Click here to buy the Huawei Watch GT 5.