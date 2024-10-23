PayJustNow reaches 1.5m South Africans

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The BNPL provider offers access to over 2,700 merchants, boosting basket sizes for retailers through its payment options.

Buy-now pay-later (BNPL) provider PayJustNow has recorded 1-million downloads of its Android app, with around 1.5-million of its 2-million customer base registered across all major app stores.

The app, which drove over 27-million merchant referrals in 2023, connects SA consumers with retailers by providing access to over 2,700 merchants at more than 8,000 locations across the country.

PayJustNow was the first BNPL provider in SA to structure repayments around salary cycles, protecting users from making repayments at inconvenient times and ensuring ease of use for discretionary purchases. It is also PCI DSS-compliant, offering secure payment protection and instant selfie verification to verify shoppers’ identities before purchases are processed.

From a merchant perspective, PayJustNow accepts the risk of potential defaults, which remain low. Retailers benefit from instant refunds into the PayJustNow wallet, ensuring revenue returns quickly, and driving further sales rather than waiting for bank refunds.

The platform has attracted leading SA brands, ranging from eCommerce giants to local favourites, and providers of long-term investments like smartphones and appliances.

“With over R6-billion in approved funds available to these users, there is a significant opportunity to boost South Africa’s retail sector,” says Dean Hyde, PayJustNow COO.

“The app is fast becoming a shopping ecosystem, connecting consumers with retailers and driving up to a 30% increase in basket size among our retail partners.”

Hyde says the platform not only helps consumers find where they can shop using BNPL, but also enables them to search for products and brands. The platform recorded over 700,000 search queries in September 2024.

PayJustNow’s high user engagement is driven by advanced algorithms that personalise shopping experiences based on past behaviour and affordability, while aligning with deals that similar shoppers have engaged with. Retailers’ offers on the platform are viewed more than 13-million times per month and continue to grow.

“50,000 daily visitors, each logging in an average of 12 times per month, are contributing to sustained GMV growth for our retail partners,” says Hyde.