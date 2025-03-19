X marks the sweet spot of laptop power

Photo courtesy Huawei.

The MateBook X Pro is like the Inspector Gadget of laptops; sophisticated, elegant, and packed with features, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The first thing I noticed about the MateBook X Pro laptop is how thin it is, at 13.5 millimetres, as well as incredibly light, weighing only 980 grams. The unibody construction feels premium, and the Marandi Blue finish gives it a minimalist vibe.

The bezels around the display are so thin that I wonder if Huawei invented a new form of black magic. The 14.2-inch screen stretches almost edge-to-edge, giving an immersive experience that is perfect for binge-watching favourite shows or getting lost in a spreadsheet (hey, no judgment).

The MateBook X Pro’s display is nothing short of stunning. The 3K LTPS touchscreen (3120 x 2000 resolution) is so sharp I feel like I am peering into another dimension. Colours are vibrant, contrast is excellent, and brightness is more than enough for indoor use. Outdoor visibility is decent, though a squint might be needed in direct sunlight. The touchscreen is responsive and adds a layer of convenience, especially when I am scrolling through documents.

Under the hood, the MateBook X Pro is packing some serious firepower. It is like the Inspector Gadget of laptops: sophisticated, elegant, and packed with features.

The configuration is impressive: it has an Intel Core i9 ultra processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Translation: this machine is fast. Whether I am editing videos at work, or just trying to beat my high score in Tetris on the weekend, the MateBook X Pro handles it all with ease.

The cooling system is whisper-quiet, so there are none of the typical laboured laptop sounds of sitting next to a jet engine during intense workloads.

The keyboard is soft on the hands. The keys are well-spaced, have a satisfying amount of travel, and are backlit for those late-night writing sessions. Typing on this MateBook feels like gliding on butter – smooth, effortless, and oddly satisfying.

The trackpad, on the other hand, is massive. It is smooth, responsive, and supports all the Windows Precision gestures I could ever want. The ports are only compatible with USB-C, but it does come with a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

The MateBook X Pro boasts a 70Wh battery. In real-world use, I can work on the laptop for around 8-9 hours of mixed usage. It has six speakers and four microphones. This makes those Zoom meetings easier to follow.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is a near-perfect blend of style, performance, and innovation. It is not the cheapest laptop out there, but it is worth every cent.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro has a recommended retail price of R39,999

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.