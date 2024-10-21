African crypto wallet operates off-grid

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardware Wallet provides protection against online threats to ensure users’ crypto desposits remain safe.

Cardware Wallet is Africa’s first “air-gapped”, offline hardware wallet for secure cryptocurrency storage and payments. Designed to store and transact crypto safely, it does not rely on internet connectivity, making it useful for markets where online access is limited or unreliable.

“We are particularly focused on providing a secure solution for South African and African users, where digital payment security is becoming increasingly crucial,” says Greg van der Spuy, co-founder of Cardware Wallet, a startup based in Cape Town.

With cryptocurrency adoption on the rise across Africa, the need for robust security is critical. The wallet ensures that private keys are never exposed to the internet, eliminating the risks associated with online attacks, hacking attempts, and data breaches. The wallet’s EAL6+ certified air-gapped design keeps sensitive information secure, protecting digital assets.

Safety features

A key feature is its USB-C connector, which is used exclusively for power transfer. All data lines are disabled, ensuring no information is ever transmitted while the wallet is in use.

Cardware Wallet employs a distinct method for generating private keys by capturing random photos and sampling pixel data, creating secure entropy. This ensures that each private key is unique and secure, reducing the likelihood of duplication or prediction. The wallet’s secure element chip protects private keys from physical and logical attacks.

Fixed firmware

To ensure long-term security, the wallet features non-upgradable firmware. This design choice eliminates the risks associated with firmware updates, which could introduce vulnerabilities. It features read/write protection to prevent unauthorised access or modifications to its sensitive data, ensuring the integrity of stored assets.

Integration and features

The wallet integrates with web-based platforms through QR codes, allowing users to securely monitor transaction histories and balances while keeping private keys offline. It supports multisignature wallets and hierarchical deterministic wallets, providing flexibility for managing digital assets securely.

What does it cost?

Cardware Wallet is available at a recommended retail price of R1358.02. This price excludes VAT, and possible shipping and import fees. Presales are currently live, with deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.