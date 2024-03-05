Final Fantasy VII is reborn

The new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game, part of a remake trilogy of the acclaimed 1997 role-playing game, is now available.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second instalment in the remake trilogy of the 1997 classic, Final Fantasy VII. Renowned for its highly acclaimed action role-playing games (RPG), the Final Fantasy series has consistently captivated audiences. Rebirth is the sequel to the Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020). It has received widespread acclaim from critics, earning a coveted Metacritic “Must-Play” award and securing over 50 perfect review scores globally. It is currently available on PlayStation 5.

In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, one plays as the mercenary Cloud Strife and his companions as they adventure to confront the formidable swordsman Sephiroth. The game features a world comprising of multiple regions, and a battle system featuring new skills and abilities. It includes beloved characters from the original, and additions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the feline-shaped robot Cait Sith.

The producer and director of the original Final Fantasy VII, Yoshinori Kitase says: “This adventure offers rich rewards to longtime fans while welcoming in newcomers to begin their Final Fantasy adventure here and experience a similar sense of wonder as they would have felt in 1997. I hope that both fans and those who have never played Final Fantasy before will enjoy this game.”

Director Naoki Hamaguchi says: “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a labour of love and our tribute to adventure – a massive world of compelling stories and our most ambitious game to date. Like those who first brought us the original Final Fantasy VII, we’ve reached for something that was never possible before today’s technology: a deeper portrayal of our main cast of friends, comrades and people of the Planet. By combining their powers in battle and strengthening their bonds through your choices, we hope you feel a powerful, connection with these characters and the world they inhabit.”

A free two-part demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth allows players to explore the opening chapter and a special preview of the expansive in-game world. Completion of the first part of the demo, “Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim,” rewards players with the Kupo Charm and Survival Set demo incentives, with an option to skip the same section in the full game if desired. Download the demo for PS5 here.

* Visit the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth website here.