‘Resident Alien’ S3 plots a new path

In the new season, now on Showmax, Harry faces off against the Grey aliens who have a plot to destroy the Earth.

Resident Alien is a sci-fi drama series that follows a crash-landed alien who assumes the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor. Comedy ensues as he grapples with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

In the show, the extraterrestrial, who has assumed the identity of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigel, navigates the town of Patience incognito, scouring the snow-covered Colorado Mountains for fragments of his spaceship. His comedic evolution into humanity involves learning from shows like Law and Order, imitating the late Jerry Orbach. Unexpectedly, Harry becomes the town doctor after the original is murdered, forcing him into constant interaction with the townsfolk, an aspect he had strenuously avoided.

As Harry spends more time with humans, his understanding deepens, raising doubts about his mission to destroy Earth. Simultaneously, he discovers an individual in town capable of seeing his true form, creating complications.

In season 3, the Grey aliens, with their destructive agenda, pose a threat to the planet. “Do not worry. I have a plan,” says Harry while laughing. This is followed by a humorous narrative voice wherein he says: “I do not have a plan…”

Adapted from the Dark Horse comics, this season sees Harry collaborating with General McCallister to stop the Grey aliens. The task becomes challenging when he discovers that Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has assumed the role of the town’s new Deputy.

Alan Tudyk reprises his Critics Choice Super-nominated role as Harry. Tudyk has appeared in Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010), Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), 42 (2013), Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) and Trumbo (2015).

The show was created by Chris Sheridan, a five-time Emmy nominee known for Family Guy. It is a Critics Choice Super Awards nominee for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series. It received the Best Cable Series, Comedy accolade at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Resident Alien boasts an 8.1 score on IMDb, and is currently ranking at #6 on IMDb’s Most Popular TV charts.

Season 3 begins streaming today (5 March 2024) on Showmax.