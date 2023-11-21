D&D characters venture into ‘Dragonheir’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Dungeons and Dragons’ characters are making their debut in ‘Dragonheir: Silent Gods’, the top ranked game on download lists in over 10 regions since it was launched.

Iconic Dungeons & Dragons characters have been introduced into the open-world strategy RPG Dragonheir: Silent Gods.

The two-year collaboration between D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast and Nuverse, a game development and publishing company, begins with the inclusion of legendary characters, such as the renowned drow hunter Drizzt Do’Urden, and his faithful panther companion Guenhwyvar.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods, a multiverse adventure role playing game (RPG) developed by SGRA Studio, invites players into high fantasy worlds filled with exploration, quests, boss fights, and adventures. The game, released on PC and mobile in September, utilises classical RPG elements such as dice rolls, adventure parties, and non-linear, open-world exploration.

This collaboration brings special limited-time, in-game events scheduled over the next two years. These events will introduce new characters that expand the Dragonheir multiverse, offering players fresh locations to explore, formidable enemies to face, and the opportunity to immerse themselves in the fantasy gameplay.

Eugene Evans, senior VP of digital strategy and licensing from Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, says: “Fans are going to enjoy exploring Dragonheir’s vast open world with their favourite D&D characters in this impressive new strategy RPG game”.

In addition to the captivating storyline, a new boss Errtu the Balor, will be introduced in the Temple of Eto, a new dungeon available after completing the narrative. Collaborative events across the Dragonheir community offer players the chance to summon Drizzt Do’Urden in the Planeswalker Summoning, with exclusive rewards including the Argent Emerald dice skin and Heliolite Dice.

The collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons extends across multiple platforms, including Mac, Windows, Epic, Steam, iOS, and Android. Interested players can download the game using the exclusive gift code “dragonheir17” to redeem limited rewards.