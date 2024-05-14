Become a time-travelling arcanist in ‘Reverse: 1999’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

With time frozen, players must stop eras from being erased in this role-playing game.

The game Reverse: 1999 is set in a magical world in which humans coexist with beings capable of wielding arcane magic called Arcanists.

On the final day of 1999, a mystical event called the “Storm” began, erasing everything it encountered, effectively causing it to “reverse” out of existence. Consequently, time has been frozen in the year 1999, and various historical periods are gradually vanishing.

In this turn-based roleplaying game (RPG), the combat mechanics are cantered on a card system. Characters possess distinct passive abilities along with two incantation cards, and a singular ultimate card. These cards are rated from one to three stars. Players have the option to combine cards of the same star rating to elevate them to a higher star level, enhancing their damage output in the process.

Each character belongs to one of six Afflatus categories: Mineral, Beast, Plant, Star, Spirit, and Intelligence. Characters deal either Reality or Mental Damage, with a cyclical affinity system where they inflict 30% additional damage on weaker Afflatus types. Spirit and Intelligence types uniquely deal 30% more damage to each other.

During combat, only three characters can be active on the field at any time, with a fourth designated as a substitute, ready to step in should one of the main characters fall, except in certain special scenarios.

Reverse: 1999 is free to download, and is available on mobile and PC.

* To download, visit the website here.