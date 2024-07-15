Factory simulator nears satisfaction

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Satisfactory’, with flushable toilets and advanced plumbing systems included, is being prepared to leave Early Access.

The factory-building simulator game Satisfactory is introducing a significant upgrade to its plumbing systems for its 1.0 update. The new version will be available on 10 September 2024, marking its release from Steam Early Access.

In a teaser trailer, the playable character, the Pioneer, sprints past a series of mighty machines after experiencing a bathroom-related nightmare. This leads to the reveal of premium plumbing being introduced to the game. The HUB’s once trivial toilet has been updated with an advanced flushing mechanism to provide a luxurious worker experience.

Satisfactory is an open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat for 1-4 players. Players embody the characters of enterprising Pioneers, and are tasked with charting and exploiting a vast and diverse alien planet to construct and automate intricate multi-story factories. One must defend themselves against hostile alien lifeforms, automate vehicles, and research new technologies to keep improving their constructs.

Other new 1.0 features include:

World Updates: Improved resource node distribution.

Recipe Updates: Simplified crafting recipes and progression.

Research Updates: Easier transitions between research tiers.

Generator Updates: Automated Biomass Burners and increased Fuel Generator output.

Optimisation: Improved game performance and reduced computational load.

Dedicated Servers: Faster installation, better logging, and new features like TLS support.

Since entering Early Access in March 2019, Satisfactory sold more than 5.5-million copies. It is created by Coffee Stain Studios, and is available on PC.