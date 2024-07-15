Stream of the Day
Factory simulator nears satisfaction
‘Satisfactory’, with flushable toilets and advanced plumbing systems included, is being prepared to leave Early Access.
The factory-building simulator game Satisfactory is introducing a significant upgrade to its plumbing systems for its 1.0 update. The new version will be available on 10 September 2024, marking its release from Steam Early Access.
In a teaser trailer, the playable character, the Pioneer, sprints past a series of mighty machines after experiencing a bathroom-related nightmare. This leads to the reveal of premium plumbing being introduced to the game. The HUB’s once trivial toilet has been updated with an advanced flushing mechanism to provide a luxurious worker experience.
Satisfactory is an open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat for 1-4 players. Players embody the characters of enterprising Pioneers, and are tasked with charting and exploiting a vast and diverse alien planet to construct and automate intricate multi-story factories. One must defend themselves against hostile alien lifeforms, automate vehicles, and research new technologies to keep improving their constructs.
Other new 1.0 features include:
- World Updates: Improved resource node distribution.
- Recipe Updates: Simplified crafting recipes and progression.
- Research Updates: Easier transitions between research tiers.
- Generator Updates: Automated Biomass Burners and increased Fuel Generator output.
- Optimisation: Improved game performance and reduced computational load.
- Dedicated Servers: Faster installation, better logging, and new features like TLS support.
Since entering Early Access in March 2019, Satisfactory sold more than 5.5-million copies. It is created by Coffee Stain Studios, and is available on PC.
* Visit the website here.