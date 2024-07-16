Meet the anarchist dreamers

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new docu-series on Showmax, ‘The Anarchists’, tells of the rise and challenges of a unique community in Acapulco, Mexico.

The Anarchists is a documentary that follows a cast of dreamers, fugitives, and crypto-enthusiasts whose annual gathering in Acapulco, Mexico, evolves into a massive anarchist community.

What began as a hopeful experiment to live out a radical new way of life proves to be more challenging and dangerous than expected. Unfolding over six years, the six-part series tells of a strange and deadly series of events that began with an impulsive one-off gathering in 2015 to promote anarchy in its purest form – an ideal espousing the absence of government with absolute individual self-rule.

The show features candid, first-hand accounts from the reluctant figurehead of the movement, Canadian entrepreneur-turned-provocateur Jeff Berwick; anarchy activists Lisa and Nathan Freeman, who left the US with their children to find a freer life in Mexico; and John Galton and Lily Forester, American fugitives on the run from drug charges, among others.

Its cast includes Juan Galt, Jason Henza, and Kim Kylland. The Anarchists is produced by Bird Murmur, Blumhouse Television, and HBO Documentary Films. It is currently streaming on Showmax.