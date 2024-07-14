‘The Regime’ crumbles on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The satirical miniseries explores the dynamics of dictatorship and the fragility of power in a fictional Central European country.

The political satire The Regime, features a darkly comedic take on the dynamics of dictatorship and the fragility of power. The miniseries streams on Showmax from today (15 July 2024).

Set in a fictional Central European country, the series features a year in the life of a deteriorating authoritarian regime. Oscar winner Kate Winslet stars as Chancellor Elena Vernham, who, ensconced within her opulent palace, spirals into paranoia and instability.

As her distrust grows, it leads her to reliance on Herbert Zubak, a volatile soldier, as her confidant. As Zubak’s influence intensifies, Vernham’s desperate attempts to consolidate power precipitate the collapse of both her palace and her country.

Zuback is played by Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone). The cast includes Andrea Riseborough, nominated for an Oscar for her role in To Leslie. Also featured are Emmy nominee Hugh Grant (Love Actually), and Emmy winner Martha Plimpton (Mass, and The Good Wife).

The six episodes, each about 50 minutes, are directed by Oscar nominee Stephen Frears (The Queen, Dangerous Liaisons) and Emmy winner Jessica Hobbs (The Crown). The Regime is created by six-time Emmy winner Will Tracy (Succession, The Menu).