An all-star cast is led by Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the Australian black ops mercenary, as he takes on a new deadly mission.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit action film, Extraction, is set to be released on 16 June 2023.

Extraction 2 will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the Australian black ops mercenary, as he takes on a new deadly mission to rescue the family of a Georgian gangster from a prison where they are being held.

The film is directed by Sam Hargrave, with a screenplay by Joe Russo and produced by Russo’s AGBO production company. Hemsworth reunites with Golshifteh Farahani, who starred in the first film, while Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili join the cast. The film is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

Fans of the first film can expect a high-octane, action-packed sequel with the same level of intensity and adrenaline-fueled stunts. Those who haven’t seen the first installment may want to catch up before diving into the sequel.

* For more information, visit www.netflix.com/Extraction2

