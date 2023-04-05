Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The popular motoring channel is introducing new shows as it reaches a wider audience.

Ignition TV, South Africa’s leading TV channel for car fanatics and petrolheads, is shifting a gear. From this week, it is included in DStv’s Access platform, broadcasting on the DStv 189 channel.

Ignition TV promises some of the best motoring content from around the globe, as well as a compelling slate of local content, including tuning, car reviews, spinning, advice for buyers, biking, kasi culture, and 4 x 4.

“From supercars to spinning, bikes to bakkies, Kyalami to the Kasi – if it has wheels, we cover it,” says Ignition executive producer Brandon Maary. “And we have some great new shows lined up for our Access kick-off.”

Some of the shows are:

Richard Hammond’s Workshop – a new series featuring the ex-Top Gear star trying to start his own business.

Rhythm & Smoke – a local spinning show that tracks the lives of Mzansi legends DJ Maphorisa and Stacey Lee May.

Celeb Rides – DJ Sabby and Ney-the-Bae ride shotgun with local stars and get to know them a little better through their cars.

Kasi Car Culture – S’bu Skosana and Zee Masethe celebrate the passion behind SA’s vibrant local car culture.

Tuned in SA – Vic Pardal and Kriya Gangiah show some of the fastest, most tricked-out custom builds in the country.

The Fast Lane – puts the spotlight on the lifestyles, scandals and controversies of Formula 1 racers.

Ignition, owned by Arena Broadcast, started as a weekends-only channel in 2008 and, due to its popularity, expanded to a full 24/7 service in 2014.

“South Africans are car-crazy,” says Arena Broadcast head Vernon Matzopoulos. “We’d sooner upgrade our wheels than buy a home. Ignition taps into that passion, and we’re delighted to now be able to share this with Access viewers.”