Hearts and humour hit Netflix in ‘Lobola Man’

Chief negotiators, hopeful grooms, and excited makotis come together in this rom-com.

In Lobola Man, a slick lobola negotiator Ace Ngubeni faces his toughest deal yet when he discovers that the stakes are higher than cash. Hopeful grooms, excited makotis, and chief negotiators clash in this romantic comedy. Created by Burnt Onion Productions and directed by Thabang Moleya, the movie debuts on Netflix today (12 July 2024).

No stern-faced, hard-ball uncles and aunties are too tricky of a nut to crack for smooth-talker and family wooer Ace (Lawrence Maleka). As a certified master of composure, Ace has built a successful business as a lobola negotiator. With an impeccable track record, he takes on a sheepish client, Duke Maseko (Sandile Mahlangu), who wants to ensure he impresses his fiancée Zandile’s (Kwanele Mthethwa) family as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials.

Ace assembles a squad of seasoned negotiators played by Thembsie Matu, Obed Baloyi, and Sello Ramolahloane. The film also features South Africans Nimrod Nkosi and Themba Ndaba, as well as Sthandile Nkosi and Primo Baloyi.

Lobola Man is written by Katleho Ramaphakela. Executive producers include Rethabile Ramaphakela, Katleho Ramaphakela, and Tshepo Ramaphakela.