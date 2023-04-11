‘Gangs of London’ back on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London in the second season of a series acclaimed for its stunts.

London is for the taking. Who will rise?

In the second season of Gangs of London, which began airing on Showmax this week, a new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London.

One year after the death of Sean Wallace, the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Critics Choice Super nominee Sopé Dìrísù from His House) is now being forced to work for the Investors.

As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos, they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control. Old favourites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other.

Nominated in Season 1 for Best Drama at the BAFTAs and an Emmy for its stunts, Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery (The Raid) and stars BAFTA nominees Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), and Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, Game of Thrones), as well as multi-award winners like Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones). BAFTA nominee Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, Altered Carbon) joins the cast this season.

Gangs of London has an 85% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In their four-star Season 2 review, The Independent (UK) says, “The series’ pleasures are unchanged by the years: impeccably choreographed fight scenes, quick-twitch pacing, and clever, immersive direction that takes suspense as its watchword.”

From this week, new episodes of Gangs of London stream every Monday on Showmax for 8 weeks.

View the trailor here: https://www.showmax.com/eng/contentWarning/%2Fplay%2Ffc3d822c-338b-4129-89db-f37f22d3a469%2F3e7f57f8-d485-44a7-a76d-6894d5945ff6%2FTRAILER