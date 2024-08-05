Antstream expands retro gaming library

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The arcade shooter ‘Centipede’, and fantasy RPG ‘The Lords Of Midnight’ are now available.

Centipede and The Lords of Midnight are now available to play Antstream, a retro game streaming service. The arcade shooter, and the fantasy strategy/roleplaying game (RPG) hybrid were created about 40 years ago.

Originally exclusive to the VCS console, the Atari 8-bit version of Centipede, a fixed shooter released in 1981, became a staple in arcades. In the game, players aim to shoot down segments of a descending centipede before it reaches the bottom of the screen, while mushrooms complicate their path. Hitting the middle segments causes the centipede to split, adding to the challenge.

The Lords of Midnight, initially released for the ZX Spectrum in 1984, combines strategy and RPG elements. Players face the Witchking Doomdark, to end the perpetual winter over the Land of Midnight. The game’s two main objectives are to destroy Doomdark’s power source in an adventure mode, and to raise armies to storm his citadel in a wargame mode.

Steve Cottam, Antstream’s CEO, says: “When it comes to arcade games, it doesn’t get much more classic than Centipede. The Lords of Midnight, on the other hand, is the sort of game that would give hours of thoughtful entertainment to home computer enthusiasts. Either way, these are both great titles and we are proud to have them both coming to the Antstream library this week.”

Antstream Arcade, which features more than 1,300 retro games, is playable on PC, mobile, Samsung TV, Linux, and Xbox. It features local co-op, weekly tournaments, and global leaderboards, providing new ways to experience classic games. Its cloud system allows players to pause and resume games.

A subscription to Antstream Arcade costs £39.99 per year. Currently, a lifetime subscription is available for a one-time payment of £99.99.