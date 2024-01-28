Physiotherapists recommend this… desk?

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What is it?

Two new ergotherapy products have been launched with a promising purpose: an electric standing desk that changes heights with the push of a button, and a high back-office chair designed by physiotherapists “to give you a pain free workday”.

The electric standing desk provides a roomy workspace with its large surface area of 152,4cm by 76,2cm. Standing at a minimum height of 63,5cm, the desk sits low. However, with a press of the up button on the control, the desk begins to rise, and continues to do so until it reaches a height of 128cm, or when the button is released.

The desk stores four height preferences, and switching between them is accomplished by selecting the corresponding number on the control panel, after it has been saved to memory. During height transitions, it operates smoothly, completing adjustments in a few seconds while emitting a subtle electronic hum. The desk connects to an outlet via a cable, and the height cannot be adjusted manually without power.

It has a smooth laminate finish and supports up to 90kg. However, it does not have draws, and does not provide privacy for the user since the back of the desk is open.

The NetOne high back ergonomic office chair offers several adjustable features which include 3D adjustable armrests, height adjustment lever, seat slider lever, and adjustable headrest. The customisability of the chair contributes to its comfort. The seat is well-cushioned, and the armrests are firm. The chair’s back features a mesh design, which provides a noticeably cooler feel compared to a chair with a closed back. It offers a good range of motion when reclining.

What does it cost?

The Electric standing desk (60×30) is available in dark wood, butcher’s block, or white colours at a recommended retail price of R14,900 on the Ergotherapy website here.

Ergotherapy’s NetOne high back ergonomic office chair with the standard base and standard castors style is available at a recommended retail price of R7,900 in black or grey on the Ergotherapy website here. Other base and castor customisations are available.

Why does it matter?

The NetOne high back is endorsed by the Chiropractic Association of South Africa, and World Federation of Chiropractic. It has a 7-year guarantee on all parts, excluding fabric, and a 30-Day Comfort Guarantee. The Electric standing desk (60×30) is quality-guaranteed against any defects for 5 years. Ergotherapy provides a video below each product on how to set up them up to ensure optimal comfort. Prolonged sitting can contribute to health issues, but these products are designed by physiotherapists with comfort and support in mind.

What are the biggest positives? NetOne high back ergonomic office chair The Electric standing desk (60×30) Comfortable.Endorsed by Chiropractic Association of South Africa, and World Federation of Chiropractic.Array of adjustable aspects. Smooth laminate finish.Adjustable height with 4 programmable buttons.90kg weight capacity.

What are the biggest negatives? NetOne high back ergonomic office chair The Electric standing desk (60×30) Expensive.Guarantee excludes fabric. Expensive.Requires electricity to adjust height.Lack of privacy with open back.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.