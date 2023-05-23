Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Free digital platform offers interactive courses to equip participants with knowledge and skills to enhance sustainability performance.

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has unveiled the Schneider Electric Sustainability School, inviting enrolment from individuals and organisations. Available free of charge, this digital platform offers a diverse range of interactive courses, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to enhance their sustainability performance.

Initially launched internally to educate Schneider Electric employees and support the company’s partner ecosystem, the three-part programme has now been extended to external professionals and companies of all sizes. This move aims to empower participants to take their first strides towards a more sustainable future.

The 2015 Paris Agreement initiated a widespread effort across industries to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions. In a recent survey conducted by Gartner, it was revealed that 87% of business leaders anticipate an increase in sustainability spending over the next two years.

However, despite this growing commitment to decarbonisation, a significant knowledge and skills gap still obstructs progress. Moreover, companies increasingly rely on sustainability experts to assist them in decarbonising their operations.

The Sustainability School aligns with the core values of Schneider Electric’s Electricity 4.0 framework, bolstering its commitment and assisting partners in accelerating climate action across three essential pillars: Strategise, Digitise, and Decarbonise.

Acknowledging that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often lack the knowledge and tools required to establish climate targets, measure carbon emissions, benchmark progress, and disclose information, this comprehensive training platform has been specifically designed to support SMEs in embarking on their decarbonization journey. Divided into three chapters, the curriculum covers a wide array of topics ranging from energy efficiency and renewable energy to the circular economy and sustainable transportation:

Chapter 1: Understanding sustainability and the associated risks (Open for enrollment)

In this initial chapter, participants will acquire foundational knowledge about sustainability, including an understanding of the underlying science and terminology. They will also grasp the significance of businesses embracing environmental, social, and governance factors (ESG) in their operations.

Chapter 2: Discover how to implement sustainable practices within your organisation (Launching Q3, 2023)

The second chapter focuses on enabling SMEs to construct effective decarbonization strategies. It provides insights into easy-to-implement tools that support both internal and customer-focused decarbonization efforts.



Chapter 3: Leveraging sustainable skills for enhanced business opportunities (Launching Q1, 2024)

The final chapter consolidates the knowledge and tools acquired throughout the program, equipping participants to put theory into practice. Topics covered will include energy efficiency, decarbonization techniques, and more.

“We consider the Sustainability School for partners as our significant leap forward in demonstrating that companies can not only conduct business that benefits the planet but also fundamentally improve their performance by doing so,” says Sorouch Kheradmand, head of partner sustainability at Schneider Electric. “Sustainability lies at the heart of our business, and we firmly believe that education is the key to driving change and creating a more sustainable future.”

Register for the Schneider Electric Sustainability School here…