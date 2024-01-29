Sonos to hang out with 8″ in-ceiling speaker

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Have you heard of architectural speakers? ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE reports on a new option in this category.

When I first heard of architectural speakers, I thought they were boomboxes designed to look like houses. Then along came Sonos with an announcement of their latest product using the term, and the penny dropped. They must be speakers that are hidden in the surroundings.

Because we use Sonos speakers around the office, I am used to the idea that they blend into the fuiniture, or look like furniture.

Sure enough, that was the definition I found online: “speakers installed into a wall or ceiling to remain hidden”.

It turns out Sonos has a successful Sonos Architectural line of passive speakersm and a new 8″ In-Ceiling Speaker by Sonos and Sonance is on the way.

“The 8” In-Ceiling Speaker has been designed in direct response to the needs of our installers, who asked us for more size options and flexibility during installation,” says Audra Kinsley, VP and GM of Sonos Professional. “This new addition provides a bold sound profile and stunning performance that enhances the experience customers get when Sonos Architectural speakers are paired with Sonos Amp.

“The addition of the 8” In-Ceiling Speaker provides professional installers and customers the freedom and flexibility to choose the design and sound experience that fits perfectly within their space.”

Sonos says the 8” In-Ceiling Speaker is designed and tuned in collaboration with Sonance, and features a “custom-built, enlarged woofer and high-excursion motor for a smooth midrange, stunning deep bass down to 32Hz, and a greater listening area”. A 30mm tweeter and newly optimised waveguide “ensures natural sounding vocals and better high-frequency dispersion, for wide and even coverage that fills the room with sound”.

The 8” In-Ceiling Speaker is bigger in size than its predecessor, a 6″ edition, but the aesthetics are unchanged, so that both models can be used together in the same space.

When paired with Sonos Amp, the In-Ceiling or In-Wall speakers “unlock even more benefits including overdrive protection and custom tuning enhancements that ensure a fuller sound and a balanced frequency response,” says Sonos.

“In combination with Sonos Amp the 8” speakers also benefit from Trueplay tuning, which accounts for the size, construction, and furnishings of the room where the speakers are placed, and automatically adjusts the EQ for optimal sound.”

South African distributor PlanetWorld says the Sonos 8” In-Ceiling Speaker will arrive in South Africa soon. The US price is $999 for a pair.