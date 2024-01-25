Honor goes after quality

The Honor Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

From its research and development to strict quality tests, Honor is setting new benchmarks, not least in durability.

With six 6 research and development (R&D) centres, and more than 100 laboratories, Honor has established itself as a brand dedicated to setting new standards in quality and durability – and improving these, year after year.

A forthcoming lineup of products is expected to underscore its commitment to both durability and quality excellence.

After the Honor X9a became known as the smartphone with the strongest screen, the pipeline for the X series has set expectations of new quality benchmarks and sturdy durability.

The upcoming launch of the Honor X9b 5G, with even greater durability, will feature the industry-leading Honor Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display. It incorporates a three-level protection system and has been awarded the industry’s first Five Star Drop Resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

The advanced cushioning technology uses newly developed materials, which increases the shock absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times, ensuring durability even when subjected to drops from a height of 1.5 meters – and at all angles.

Pioneering Technology Through R&D

Behind Honor’s quality is a robust research and development backbone. With over 7800 R&D staff, 6 R&D centers, and more than 100 laboratories, Honor aims to pioneer cutting-edge technologies. Its innovations span a wide spectrum, including performance, structural design, camera technology, telecommunication capabilities, and charging solutions. It also owns groundbreaking technologies like GPU Turbo, Link Turbo, multi-camera photography, and advanced navigation systems.

The company has defined over 600 quality standards that extend across the realms of product design, development, materials, and manufacturing. Every Honor smartphone undergoes more than 400 product tests and complies with over 20 global certification standards before it is deemed ready for the market.

Manufacturing Park

The Honor Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park is a self-funded factory that boasts 75% automation in its production line, with over 40% of the automated systems developed in-house by Honor’s R&D team. As a result, an Honor smartphone rolls off the production line every 28.5 seconds.

Homor’s expansive network of R&D centres operating in seven strategic locations worldwide, including centers for aesthetics in Paris and imaging in Japan. The R&D teams focus on aspects like imaging, display, design, and ecosystem development.

One final statistic sums up the quality commitment: over 60% of Homor’s workforce dedicated to R&D. That is what it takes to push the boundaries of what is possible.