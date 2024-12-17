Suzuki’s hybrid: Smart, simple, sensible

Balancing efficiency, practicality, and value, the Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid makes its case in a crowded SUV market, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

It’s not every day that a familiar nameplate resurfaces as something that feels like a subtle nod to its roots while also setting its sights firmly on the future. The Suzuki Grand Vitara, once synonymous with rugged dependability, returned to South Africa last year with a hybrid upgrade, navigating a fine line between innovation and tradition. In a market uncertain of the benefits of electrification, the hybrid powertrain of the 1.5 Hybrid GLX AllGrip offers an intriguing middle ground for drivers not ready to embrace an electric transition.

The styling is unmistakably modern. While its design doesn’t scream for attention, it has a quiet confidence. Its broad stance, chrome-accented grille, and sharp LED headlamps give it an updated urban appeal, while subtle cladding hints at its off-road potential. It’s an SUV that feels as at home on a city school run as it does heading into muddy backroads after a storm – a duality that AllGrip technology promises.

At its core is Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS), paired with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Unlike some competitors’ full hybrid systems, the SHVS is a mild hybrid, meaning it can’t run on electric power alone. Instead, the system uses regenerative braking to charge a small lithium-ion battery, which assists with acceleration and reduces engine load, particularly in stop-start traffic.

The result is a fuel consumption promise of under 6 litres per 100km in combined conditions – although in the real world, i.e. mere mortals like ourselves driving it – always exceeding 7l per 100.

Suzuki’s selectable AllGrip Auto system prioritises front-wheel drive for fuel efficiency but seamlessly transfers power to the rear wheels when traction is needed. It’s a smart, unobtrusive system that inspires confidence on gravel roads, loose surfaces, and during sudden rain-soaked trips. While not a hardcore off-roader, it’s capable enough to tackle mild off-road excursions – essentially, it’s the SUV for those who want to escape the tarmac without committing to a dedicated 4×4.

On the road, the Grand Vitara AllGrip delivers a relaxed, steady ride. The hybrid assistance is most noticeable at low speeds, where it lends a smooth surge to take-offs. On highways and inclines, the 1.5-litre engine feels a little strained when pushed hard, particularly when paired with the CVT gearbox.

This is not a performance vehicle by any stretch, but Suzuki knows its audience well. Instead, it offers predictability, efficiency, and all-weather dependability.

Inside, the Grand Vitara retains a mix of practicality and modern touches. The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers seamless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Physical buttons for essential controls are welcome, making it easy to operate while driving. A digital 4.2-inch colour TFT driver display adds a modern flourish, giving real-time updates on hybrid operation and fuel economy.

Photo ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Passengers have ample headroom and legroom, while the boot offers practical storage that expands significantly when the rear seats fold down.

The AllGrip version excels in its balance between urban comfort and light off-road capability. Competitors (and siblings) like the Toyota Urban Cruiser may rival it for on-road performance, but neither offers all-wheel-drive capability at this price point. Suzuki’s AllGrip system, when coupled with its strong reputation for reliability and cost-effective ownership, gives it a distinct advantage for buyers who value practicality and light adventure-ready features.

However, pricing needs to be weighed realistically. At R549,200, the Grand Vitara Hybrid GLX AllGrip does stretch Suzuki’s traditionally value-driven positioning. While still more affordable than many AWD competitors, it edges closer to higher-spec rivals that offer more performance or premium features. focus on efficiency and versatility does offer good long-term value, but it requires buyers to appreciate its strengths over more flashy alternatives.

For something that can confidently handle the urban grind while letting one chase a dirt road or two, the Hybrid GLX AllGrip feels like a sensible choice in an evolving market.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.