New Netflix comedy takes on Durban

In Disaster Holiday, a workaholic dad heads to Durban for a big work meeting, disguising it as a family road trip to win over his kids.

Streaming on Netflix from today (13 December 2024), the film follows the journey of Joseph Ngema, played by South African Film and Television Awards-winner Kenneth Nkosi. Promising an extravagant work-free vacation to Zanzibar, Joseph’s plans take a sudden turn when a work assignment redirects them to Durban.

He convinces his unsuspecting wife and kids that the road trip is purely for fun, but chaos quickly ensues as reality throws his plans into disarray. Caught between his wife Nandi, and his litigious and controlling ex, Dora, his road trip has unpredictable but hilarious detours.

A run-in with an eccentric shebeen queen, Ma Rosie, played by the award-winning Deli Malinga, turns the journey on its head. What was meant to be a bonding experience quickly turns into a series of mishaps that test Joseph’s patience, and the family’s resilience.

Nandi is played by Lunathi Mampofu in her first comedic role, with Tina Jaxa as Dora.

The cast includes young talents Kopano Mahlasi, Lubabalo Tala, and Yeya Ralarala. Disaster Holiday is written and directed by Rethabile Ramaphakela, with Phuthi Nakene as the producer. The creators and executive producers include Katleho Ramaphakela, Tshepo Ramaphakela, and Rethabile Ramaphakela.