War heroines honoured in ‘The Six Triple Eight’

The drama film depicts the story of the only Women’s Army Corps unit of colour to be deployed overseas during WWII.

The Six Triple Eight, inspired by true events, tells the story of the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of colour deployed overseas during World War II. The war drama honours their remarkable mission as they defied barriers and brought hope to the front lines.

Despite facing racism and sexism – and gruelling working conditions – the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was committed to serving their country with honour and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, the unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers.

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the movie is based on the article Fighting A Two-Front War by Kevin M. Hymel. It stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th.

The cast includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey.

The Six Triple Eight is produced by Tyler Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa. It features an original song The Journey written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen.

Where to watch?

The Six Triple Eight is screening in select cinemas from today (6 December 2024) and is streaming on Netflix from 20 December 2024.