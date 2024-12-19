New ‘Lion King’ traces Mufasa’s trials

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, an orphaned cub rises from being an outcast to becoming the leader of the Pride Lands.

Mufasa: The Lion King follows an orphaned cub, Mufasa, who meets Taka (later known as Scar), a young prince and heir to a royal bloodline.

The photorealistic animated musical drama, both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake of the 1994 film The Lion King, is screening now in Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro theatres in South Africa.

The story unfolds through flashbacks narrated by Rafiki, the wise mandrill and spiritual guide, as he shares Mufasa’s journey with the lion’s granddaughter Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala.

Mufasa and Taka become as close as brothers, setting off on a journey alongside a group of unlikely companions. Together, they face challenges that test their bonds and courage as they work to overcome a formidable foe and carve out their destiny.

Set in the Pride Lands of Tanzania, the movie features the witty meerkat Timon and the warm-hearted warthog Pumbaa, who bring their signature humour to the narrative.

Cast and team

Mufasa: The Lion King is produced by Walt Disney Pictures. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins from a screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson.

Jenkins directed Moonlight (2016), an LGBT-themed drama that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. He was nominated for Best Director and shared the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay with Tarell Alvin McCraney. Jenkins also directed the 2018 release, If Beale Street Could Talk, which earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for its screenplay.

Cast members include: