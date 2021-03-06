Connect with us

Deezer data reveals gender gap in music

Photo by Papa Yaw from Pexels

New data from global audio streaming service, Deezer, reveals female artists represent a small proportion of the top 100 charts for electronic, hip-hop and rock music. Just 4% of the top 100 streamed electronic artists are women. Hip-hop (7% of the top 100) and rock (also 7%) continue to fall short when it comes to gender diversity.

Deezer says it wants to help shine a light on the many challenges women still face in the music industry ahead of International Women’s Day. Highlighting the data and launching its new women’s content series aims to consciously support female artists. Pop is the most diverse genre on Deezer today, with 42% of the top global streamed artists being women. However, it still falls short of a 50/50 gender split.

Percentage of female artists in top 100 songs of key genres:

  1. Pop – 42%
  2. R&B – 39%
  3. Soul – 26%
  4. Alternative – 15%
  5. Country – 15%
  6. Jazz – 14%
  7. Classical – 11%
  8. Hiphop – 7%
  9. Rock – 7%
  10. Electronic – 4% 

Starting from 8 March, Deezer says its users will find valuable insights in the app. This will include information around some of the issues around female representation in the music industry, and interesting facts about female artists. Swipeable cards will reveal facts based on real streaming data. This includes how, last year, there were three times fewer women than men in Deezer’s top 100 songs.

Across March, Deezer will launch a new “Women’s Voices” collection with Originals Sessions and curated playlists to help support female artists this International Women’s Day. The Originals Sessions lineup includes Birdy’s rendition of “A Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell and The Staves performing “Cloudbusting” by Kate Bush. LP performs “Hello” by Adele and Foushee gives us “Drew Barrymore” by SZA. Later in the month, Dodie will also release a special cover of “Oh, What A World” by Kacey Musgraves.

Deezer’s new “Women behind the music’” playlist series will also promote the songwriters, producers and musicians who wrote, produced or performed on international hits. Each woman will have her own playlist that features some of the most known tracks they contributed towards.

Electronic music will also get a prominent place on the channel with a “100%” playlist series to champion female electronic music artists. In addition, global female stars like Celine Dion, Sia, Olivia Newton-John and Sharon Van Etten have created exclusive playlists for our high fidelity listeners. The playlists, called “HiFi Gold”, include tracks in FLAC quality.

“We all know the diversity issues in the music industry and how much work still needs to be done,” says Kim Weaver, Deezer’s head of Global Music Programming. “Women are not only underpaid, they’re also under-streamed, and represent less than 20% of listening in over half of our most popular genres. We want to champion female artists and give them opportunities to shine on our platform. That’s why the “Women’s Voices” collection will have a permanent home on Deezer moving forward.”

The top 20 most streamed South African women locally of 2020 were:

  1. Elaine
  2. Demi Lee Moore
  3. Ami Faku
  4. Kelly Khumalo
  5. Simmy
  6. Ntokozo Mbambo
  7. Juanita Du Plessis
  8. DJ Zinhle
  9. Karlien Van Jaarsveld
  10. Hlengiwe Mhlaba
  11. Thabsie
  12. Lady Zamar
  13. Andriette
  14. Rebecca Malope
  15. Sho Madjozi
  16. Leah
  17. Brenda Fassie
  18. Janie Bay
  19. Tasche
  20. Berita

The top 20 most streamed international women globally of 2020 were:

  1. Billie Eilish
  2. Dua Lipa
  3. Lady Gaga
  4. Ariana Grande
  5. Aya Nakamura
  6. Tones and I
  7. Rihanna
  8. Beyoncé
  9. Sia
  10. Taylor Swift
  11. Doja Cat
  12. Ava Max
  13. Céline Dion
  14. Anitta
  15. Katy Perry
  16. Shakira
  17. Adele
  18. Lana Del Rey
  19. Selena Gomez
  20. Alicia Keys

The top 20 most streamed South African tracks by women locally of 2020 were:

  1. Elaine – You’re the One
  2. DJ Zinhle – Umlilo
  3. Elaine – Risky
  4. Kelly Khumalo – Empini
  5. Thabsie – Sphesihle
  6. Ami Faku – Ubuhle Bakho
  7. Demi Lee Moore – Neon Moon
  8. Elaine – I/You
  9. Elaine – Changes
  10. Simmy – Ngihamba Nawe (feat. Sino Msolo)
  11. Elaine – Say It
  12. Sho Madjozi – John Cena
  13. Elaine – When We’re Alone
  14. Elaine – I Just Wanna Know
  15. Leah – Ek Noem Jou MYNE (Cross My Heart)
  16. Lady Zamar – Collide
  17. Ntokozo Mbambo – Interlude-Zulu Worship Medley Live
  18. Ami Faku – Inde Lendlela
  19. Janie Bay – Die Heelal (feat. Early B)
  20. Thabsie – Finally

The top 20 most streamed international tracks by women globally of 2020 were:

  1. Tones and I – Dance Monkey
  2. Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
  3. Billie Eilish – bad guy
  4. Doja Cat –  Say So
  5. Dua Lipa – Physical
  6. Nea – Some Say
  7. Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
  8. Dua Lipa – Break My Heart
  9. Ava Max – Kings & Queens
  10. Lady Gaga – Rain On Me
  11. Aya Nakamura – Jolie nana
  12. Billie Eilish – lovely
  13. Lady Gaga – Stupid Love
  14. Aya Nakamura – 40%
  15. Cardi B – WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
  16. Anitta – Combatchy (feat. MC Rebecca)
  17. Ava Max – Salt
  18. Sia – Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)
  19. Ariana Grande – 7 rings
  20. BENEE – Supalonely

