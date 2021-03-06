Deezer data reveals gender gap in music

New data from global audio streaming service, Deezer, reveals female artists represent a small proportion of the top 100 charts for electronic, hip-hop and rock music. Just 4% of the top 100 streamed electronic artists are women. Hip-hop (7% of the top 100) and rock (also 7%) continue to fall short when it comes to gender diversity.

Deezer says it wants to help shine a light on the many challenges women still face in the music industry ahead of International Women’s Day. Highlighting the data and launching its new women’s content series aims to consciously support female artists. Pop is the most diverse genre on Deezer today, with 42% of the top global streamed artists being women. However, it still falls short of a 50/50 gender split.

Percentage of female artists in top 100 songs of key genres:

Pop – 42% R&B – 39% Soul – 26% Alternative – 15% Country – 15% Jazz – 14% Classical – 11% Hiphop – 7% Rock – 7% Electronic – 4%

Starting from 8 March, Deezer says its users will find valuable insights in the app. This will include information around some of the issues around female representation in the music industry, and interesting facts about female artists. Swipeable cards will reveal facts based on real streaming data. This includes how, last year, there were three times fewer women than men in Deezer’s top 100 songs.

Across March, Deezer will launch a new “Women’s Voices” collection with Originals Sessions and curated playlists to help support female artists this International Women’s Day. The Originals Sessions lineup includes Birdy’s rendition of “A Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell and The Staves performing “Cloudbusting” by Kate Bush. LP performs “Hello” by Adele and Foushee gives us “Drew Barrymore” by SZA. Later in the month, Dodie will also release a special cover of “Oh, What A World” by Kacey Musgraves.

Deezer’s new “Women behind the music’” playlist series will also promote the songwriters, producers and musicians who wrote, produced or performed on international hits. Each woman will have her own playlist that features some of the most known tracks they contributed towards.

Electronic music will also get a prominent place on the channel with a “100%” playlist series to champion female electronic music artists. In addition, global female stars like Celine Dion, Sia, Olivia Newton-John and Sharon Van Etten have created exclusive playlists for our high fidelity listeners. The playlists, called “HiFi Gold”, include tracks in FLAC quality.

“We all know the diversity issues in the music industry and how much work still needs to be done,” says Kim Weaver, Deezer’s head of Global Music Programming. “Women are not only underpaid, they’re also under-streamed, and represent less than 20% of listening in over half of our most popular genres. We want to champion female artists and give them opportunities to shine on our platform. That’s why the “Women’s Voices” collection will have a permanent home on Deezer moving forward.”

The top 20 most streamed South African women locally of 2020 were:

Elaine Demi Lee Moore Ami Faku Kelly Khumalo Simmy Ntokozo Mbambo Juanita Du Plessis DJ Zinhle Karlien Van Jaarsveld Hlengiwe Mhlaba Thabsie Lady Zamar Andriette Rebecca Malope Sho Madjozi Leah Brenda Fassie Janie Bay Tasche Berita

The top 20 most streamed international women globally of 2020 were:

Billie Eilish Dua Lipa Lady Gaga Ariana Grande Aya Nakamura Tones and I Rihanna Beyoncé Sia Taylor Swift Doja Cat Ava Max Céline Dion Anitta Katy Perry Shakira Adele Lana Del Rey Selena Gomez Alicia Keys

The top 20 most streamed South African tracks by women locally of 2020 were:

Elaine – You’re the One DJ Zinhle – Umlilo Elaine – Risky Kelly Khumalo – Empini Thabsie – Sphesihle Ami Faku – Ubuhle Bakho Demi Lee Moore – Neon Moon Elaine – I/You Elaine – Changes Simmy – Ngihamba Nawe (feat. Sino Msolo) Elaine – Say It Sho Madjozi – John Cena Elaine – When We’re Alone Elaine – I Just Wanna Know Leah – Ek Noem Jou MYNE (Cross My Heart) Lady Zamar – Collide Ntokozo Mbambo – Interlude-Zulu Worship Medley Live Ami Faku – Inde Lendlela Janie Bay – Die Heelal (feat. Early B) Thabsie – Finally

The top 20 most streamed international tracks by women globally of 2020 were: