Langa Mavuso joins the Deezer Next class of 2020
Deezer’s Next programme has selected R&B star Langa Mavuso as a local priority act for South Africa.
Deezer NEXT, which launched in 2017, provides artists with 12 months of dedicated support from Deezer’s Artist Marketing and Editorial teams. This includes playlisting and creative marketing campaigns involving special content, fan events and social media amplification. The 25-year-old R&B rising talent Langa Mavuso joins the first class of Deezer Next 2020 as a local priority act for South Africa.
Mavuso is quickly becoming a Mzansi favourite. He first made his mark on the local music scene with the immense success of his two EPs and singles, including his most popular track, Sunday Blues.
He is currently recording and working on his highly anticipated debut album and hopes to give his fans and followers a memorable music experience.
“It’s a huge honour to be selected as part of Deezer Next 2020. I can’t wait for fans to see future projects we have coming up,” says Mavuso
“We are excited to have a rising talent like Langa Mavuso join the programme,” says Sotiris Moldovanos, Deezer Music Editor for Africa. “We love his music and look forward to bringing his sound closer to more music fans in South Africa and beyond.”
Joining Langa Deezer as a Global Next priority artist this year is Ali Gatie. Born in Yemen to Iraqi parents, Ali grew up in a small town in Ontario, Canada and is a rising star thanks to his talent as a rapper, singer and songwriter.
Ali moves between genres and styles and is riding high off his new track, What If I told You That I Love You. Meanwhile, his daily streams on Deezer jumped by 7,000% in the last 12 months following his 2019 single, It’s You. The song is an international success and put Ali on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
“I’m so honoured to be selected for Deezer Next 2020,” he says. “This is a big year of firsts for me – I have my first album coming soon, I’ve been able to sell out my first world tour, connect with my fans and release more music than ever. I’m so thrilled to add this to the list.”
Says Nigel Harding, VP of Artist Marketing at Deezer: “We’re huge fans of Ali’s music and can’t wait to give him our full support. Working closely with talented artists is really the best part of the job. This year, we’ve taken Deezer NEXT even wider. We’re proud to feature artists from eight countries and plan on announcing more in the coming months.”
Deezer was the first streaming service to launch a yearly programme to support emerging talent. Deezer Next’s alumni include stars like Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man. Fans can discover Ali Gatie, along with the rest of the Deezer Next 2020 lineup, on a dedicated Deezer Next Channel.
Sci-fi show The Orville lands on Showmax
The Orville has landed on Showmax, with seasons 1 and 2 of the hit sci-fi series now available to stream from the comfort of your captain’s chair.
It’s 400 years into the future, and Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) is nobody’s first choice for captaincy of exploratory space vessel The Orville. But with 3000 ships needing staff, he finally has a shot at his dream job. Along with his best friend and helmsman Lt. Gordon Malloy and the senior officers of The Orville, he’s raring to go.
The only thing he hasn’t banked on is Commander Kelly Grayson, his ex-wife (who cheated on him – with an alien), being appointed as his Executive Officer.
Fortunately, he won’t have long to sulk, because that‘s just the first curveball in a series of intergalactic and interpersonal challenges Ed and his crew of human, alien and non-biological lifeforms will face as they boldly go where… sci-fi fans have been praying someone would since the original Star Trek ended in 1969.
An unabashed homage to the early Star Trek series, this irreverent space adventure was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects last year. It also won the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Television Series in 2018 and was nominated for a further five Saturn Awards, including Best Actor and Best Actress.
For fans who grew up on the brightly-lit, optimistic sci-fi of the last century, before used futures, dystopian space operas and conflicted superheroes came to define the genre, The Orville may satisfy a longing for a world where “you can go wherever you want in the known galaxy, and there’s a sense of wonder, awe and adventure.”
“When I was a kid, we had utopian science fiction,” MacFarlane says. “We had shows and movies that were hopeful and aspirational and presented a model for what we could do, as opposed to a warning about what’s going to happen if we don’t get our act together. It’s a real departure from all other science fiction that you’re seeing right now. That was really one of the big mission statements of this show: it’s got to be fun. It has to be dramatic, but it also has to be aspirational. It has to be something that sets out to solve some problems and be a place that you want to live in.”
Three Identical Strangers – Now streaming on Showmax
What if you had a twin you never knew existed? What if you had two? The documentary Three Identical Strangers poses these questions and many more.
When 19-year-old freshman Robert “Bobby” Shafran walked into Sullivan Community College in upstate New York on his first day in 1980, he had no idea why everyone was calling him Eddy, or that his life was about to change irrevocably.
Bobby had always known he was adopted. What he hadn’t known was that he had a double walking around. Not just someone who sort of looked like him, but an almost identical copy. An earth-shattering phone call and a two-hour drive at breakneck speed later, he was standing outside the home of Edward Galland, a complete stranger with whom he shared a birth date and, he was about to discover, a whole lot more. “As I reach out to knock on the door, it opens,” Bobby says in the movie. “And there I am. His eyes are my eyes; my eyes are his eyes.”
The remarkable feel-good reunion story of the twins separated at birth made headlines across the US. But another shocker awaited the two boys. It arrived with a phone call a day later. A young man named David Kellman had seen the boys’ picture in the papers, and he too was the spitting image of them. They were identical triplets.
The similarities between them, from their mannerisms and tastes to their identical smiles, were uncanny, but it was the differences between them that had governed – and would continue to impact – their fate.
It was only after their emotional reunion that the boys and their families started asking questions. Their quest to find out why they hadn’t known about one another, and why they’d been split in the first place, revealed an increasingly bizarre and sinister mystery and, as Rotten Tomatoes put it, “a secret with radical repercussions for us all”.
At once heart-warming, tragic and disturbing, the documentary has captivated audiences and critics alike. Newsday calls Three Identical Strangers, “A riveting, stranger-than-fiction documentary that plays out like a mystery novel,” while Times (UK) says, “It never loses sight of the three scarred subjects at the core of the tale, and of the sense of profound injustice inflicted on blameless children. Unmissable.”
Ahead of the documentary’s premiere in the US Documentary competition at Sundance, director Tim Wardle told The Sundance Institute, “The boys’ story takes unbelievable twists and turns, and it’s very hard to talk about the film in any way without giving those away. I really want people to see this film and for it to take them on a journey and start in one place and end up somewhere completely different. At its heart, there’s a really warm, human story, a very personal story about these three brothers, but it allows you to explore much bigger themes, of family, free will, destiny.”
But the brothers’ full story almost didn’t get told at all, and much of the information remains a mystery that has yet to be unlocked.
“I feel really privileged to be able to tell this story,” Wardle says. “It’s taken me five years to bring it to the screen. When we were making the film, various people told us about previous attempts to make the story and said ‘You’ll never be able to finish it. People have tried before and it’s been shut down every time.’ There are a lot of conspiracy theories about this story and about why it hasn’t been told in the past, so the whole way through we never knew if we were going to make it to the end, but I’m really pleased that we did.”
Three Identical Strangers is just the start of an important new chapter in the nature-versus-nurture debate (whether we are most shaped by our genetics or our upbringing, environment and experiences), but it also raises many questions about medical and scientific ethics past, present and future. It may also leave you wondering – what if you turned a corner one day and discovered an identical copy of yourself?