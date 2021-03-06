Solitaire site booms in lockdown

As video game engagement rates have surged throughout lockdown, one surprising beneficiary is Solitaired.com, a site that offers more than 500 solitaire-style games for free.

A recent survey of the site’s player base revealed that 60% of players are playing more than ever before, while almost half (42%) of the questioned players didn’t play solitaire before the lockdown started.

The results show that frequent visitors of the online card game platform don’t consider solitaire to be a video game (69%). The relaxed and easy-to-play approach that a game of solitaire offers differs from most other popular video games, where players have to make complex decisions and face life or death scenarios in every playthrough.

This laidback, solitary gameplay offers an escape from reality and is the perfect activity for those lonely in lockdown. 59% of respondents confirmed that the amount of time they’ve spent using Solitaired.com has increased since lockdown rules were enforced. When asked why they play solitaire, words such as “relaxing,” “familiarity,” and “simplicity” were some of the most frequently recorded responses.

