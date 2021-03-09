Dam — New Showmax Original out now

The eight-part small-town thriller Dam stars Lea Vivier as Yola Fischer, and was filmed on location in the Bedford and Adelaide towns of the Ngqushwa Local Municipality of the Amathole District in the Eastern Cape.

Yola returns from Chile to the Eastern Cape to bury her father, only to be tormented by spirits in the farmhouse she has inherited. But with her mother institutionalised, and her own meds running out, she has to wonder if the spirits are real or just in her head?



Early reviews for the Showmax Original Dam are glowing. YFM’s resident critic Yazz the Student compares Dam to HBO’s The Outsider and says the “eerie” and “unsettling” show feels “different to the South African television landscape;” Sunday Times’ Tymon Smith calls it “chilling… well-acted, eerily realised and intriguing”; ” and Watkykjy hailed it as the “best South African series I’ve seen to date.”



Two-time SAFTA winner Pallance Dladla (Shadow, Isibaya) co-stars as Themba, an intriguing biker on the run. Also look out for Hollywood actors Neil Sandilands (The Flash, The 100, The Americans) and Natasha Loring (Beaver Falls); SAFTA winner Antoinette Louw (An Act of Defiance, Die Laaste Tango); 2020 Africa Movie Academy Award nominee Faniswa Yisa (Blood Psalms, Knuckle City and Skin); aKing frontman Laudo Liebenberg (Black Sails, Die Byl), and Gerald Steyn (Meisies Wat Fluit, Fiela Se Kind).

Dam is available to stream now on Showmax.