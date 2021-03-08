Connect with us

Thunder Force — coming soon to Netflix

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star as superheroes in Thunder Force, which releases on Netflix on 9 April.

In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends (Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer) reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.

Thunder Force also stars Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, and Jason Bateman. It was directed and written by Ben Falcone, and produced by Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Ben Falcone, and Melissa McCarthy.

The film releases on 9 April, exclusively on Netflix.

For more information on the film, visit http://www.netflix.com/thunderforce

