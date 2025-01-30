‘Companion’ delivers robotic twist

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the sci-fi thriller Companion, a group of friends’ holiday retreat turns deadly when one of them is murdered. As fear sets in, they uncover another shocking truth – one among them is not human, but a robot.

Companion is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (31 January 2025).

The program

The story of Companion follows Josh and his girlfriend Iris as they travel to a secluded lake house to meet their friends. During the drive, Iris wakes from a nap and tells Josh she had been dreaming about him. The two recall their first meeting at a supermarket, reminiscing about the moment oranges spilled onto the floor.

(Spoilers alert)

As the story unfolds, it becomes unclear whether the romantic, orange-spilling encounter actually happened, as it is revealed that Iris is a programmable android. Fully controlled by an app on Josh’s phone, she can have her intelligence, behaviour, and memories adjusted at his will.

Iris becomes aware of her nature and Josh’s control, leading to a series of violent twists and turns.

Cast and production

Companion stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman) as Iris and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) as Josh. The cast includes Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle), and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City).

The film is written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex, Suburgatory) and produced by Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and J. D. Lifshitz. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

The cinematography is by Eli Born (The Boogeyman, Hellraiser), with production design by Scott Kuzio (Dumb Money, the Fear Street trilogy). The movie is edited by Brett W. Bachman (The Fall of the House of Usher, Pig) and Josh Ethier (Don’t Move, Orphan: First Kill).