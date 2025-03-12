Daytrip fills global tourism gaps

Photo supplied

The new day trips option enables travellers to explore off-the-beaten-path places around the world in daylong adventures.

The travel platform Daytrip is launching a new option that enables travellers to explore nearby attractions on a daylong journey, available worldwide. The new offering, called day trips, lets one explore more than a thousand trips in over 200 locations. However, most are in Europe for now.

Travellers have the option to explore hidden gems on a trip that returns them to their original location. The service can be useful for those disembarking from a cruise who need to return before departure or for visitors in a city who want to explore nearby towns, castles, and other attractions before returning the same day.

Daytrip aims to expand the availability this offering, planning to cover 500 of the brand’s most popular destinations by September 2025. The launch of day trips provides travellers with an experience on top of Daytrip’s signature product, city-to-city private transfers.

Daytrip’s original services include:

One-way transfers : For customers who are interested in a private transfer between points A and B, with the option to add one or more sightseeing stops along the way. For instance, if you want a private one-way transfer from Prague to Berlin and want to explore the city of Dresden or Moritzburg Castle on the way.

: For customers who are interested in a private transfer between points A and B, with the option to add one or more sightseeing stops along the way. For instance, if you want a private one-way transfer from Prague to Berlin and want to explore the city of Dresden or Moritzburg Castle on the way. Return transfers: For customers who wish to book transfers between points A and B with potential sightseeing stops, with the return on a different day. A potential scenario is a traveller flying into a city airport and needing a transfer to another location. Then, the traveller needs the same transfer but to the airport on another day.

Daytrip recently updated its customer-facing app, and its website localisations – which now includes Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Swedish, Korean, and Portuguese.

The three transportation options are available on iOS and Android. Travel Agents registered with Daytrip can offer the new day trips to their customers and receive a commission or a discount, depending on their preference, similar to how they use Daytrip for direct transfers.

“At Daytrip, we are constantly improving our product to fit the needs of our customers and to complement the current travel trends,” said Valeriia Pshenychna, co-founder and CPO of Daytrip.

“Introducing day trips is a natural extension of our mission to connect travellers with authentic local culture. Even if you’re staying in one place rather than traveling between cities, our carefully curated itineraries offer unique experiences and hidden gems that you can explore within a single day.”