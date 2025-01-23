Robbie Williams biopic comes to cinemas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The British pop superstar is reimagined as a CGI chimpanzee in a musical recounting the highs and lows of his life.

In the biographical musical Better Man, Robbie Williams’ life is reimagined, with the British pop singer portrayed as an anthropomorphic chimpanzee. This CGI and motion-capture depiction symbolises Williams’ self-perception of feeling “less evolved than others”.

Better Man is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (24 January 2025).

Set against the backdrop of 1980s England, the movie chronicles Williams’ journey from a young boy with a passion for music to his rise as a member of Take That, capturing the excitement and turbulence of his meteoric fame. It delves into his struggles with self-doubt, addiction, and clashes over creative control, contrasting these with his breakthroughs as a solo artist.

The story also highlights Williams’ personal challenges, from navigating strained family relationships to grappling with his mental health, ultimately leading to a tale of resilience, redemption, and self-acceptance that reflects both his vulnerabilities and his triumphs.

Who is Robbie Williams?

Williams rose to fame as a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995 before embarking on a solo career in 1996. His debut studio album, Life thru a Lens, released in 1997, included the hit single Angels, which became his best-seller.

His follow-up album, I’ve Been Expecting You, featured chart-topping tracks like Millennium and She’s the One, marking his first and second number-one singles.

Williams has achieved remarkable success, earning 18 Brit Awards – a record – including four for Best British Male Artist, two for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and an Icon Award.

Williams has earned 18 Brit Awards, including four for Best British Male Artist, and sold over 75-million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists in history. Highlights include his record-breaking Progress tour with Take That and his iconic Knebworth concerts, which drew 375,000 fans. He was honoured with the freedom of Stoke-on-Trent and a UK Music Hall of Fame induction.

Cast

Jonno Davies leads as Robbie Williams. Steve Pemberton plays Peter, Williams’ father, Kate Mulvany takes on the role of his mother, Janet, and Alison Steadman appears as his grandmother, Betty.

Damon Herriman portrays Nigel Martin-Smith, the manager of Take That, while Jake Simmance, Liam Head, Jesse Hyde, and Chase Vollenweider play Williams’ bandmates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, and Jason Orange, respectively.