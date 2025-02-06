‘Captain Underpants’ spinoff delivers comedy chaos

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the animated action-comedy ‘Dog Man’, a half-human, half-dog police officer tackles crime – and kitties – in his newly fused body.

In Dog Man, a loyal police dog and his human officer partner are injured on the job and undergo a life-saving surgery that fuses them together.

The animated action-comedy is adapted from bestselling author Dav Pilkey’s graphic novel series of the same name, which itself is a spinoff of his Captain Underpants books. The movie is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (7 February 2025).

Plot: protect and serve, sit and roll over

As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief, he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat. Petey’s latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to commit crimes. Things get complicated when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man.

When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue a young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family to bring even the most hostile foes together.

Cast and team

Dog Man is voiced by Peabody Award winner and six-time Emmy Award winner Peter Hastings – the film’s director. He is known for his work on The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Animaniacs, and Pinky and the Brain.

The cast includes Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Free Guy) as Chief and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island) as Petey the Cat. Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango) voices TV reporter Sarah Hatoff, while Poppy Liu (Hacks, The Afterparty) plays Petey’s assistant, Butler. Also featured are Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Grampa, Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings, Seed of Chucky) as cameraman Seamus, and Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras) as Flippy the fish.

The film is produced by Karen Foster (Spirit Untamed), who served as co-producer on DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon.